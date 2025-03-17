Shelter Island Reporter Poetry Corner: ‘Emigrants’
For Peter Quinn
One hundred thirty now,
the lingering years gone
since my Moran fled
the pathetic coast
of Mayo, longing toward
some imagined redress.
Today, faces so like
my own, familiar as
whistle and harp notes,
ask, “Have you been?”
and “When will you get
home again?”
Sadly, I cannot say except,
I know I will be there soon.
And when I am, at last, I will
bend to kiss that ground
softly like the forehead
of an aging mother,
Shake hands with a thousand
cousins, listen for the poems
trapped in hill and bog.
I might cast a slackline
for a silver rainbow, smell
the grass at the chapel wall.
Standing before the cliffs,
I’ll raise a warm pint of ebony
and foam, and face myself into
the bite of the briny breeze.
To the memory of all my dead,
I’ll call out to the back of the sky,
Allowing my blue eyes to moisten
with the pains of the leaving.
I’ll recite in tender meter every regret,
and wonder from the bare heights
of the lonesome Connacht shores,
at how it was the wind had
carried us so very far away.
Daniel Patrick Moran, a former resident of Shelter Island, and a former Poet Laureate of Suffolk County, has written more than a dozen volumes of poetry.