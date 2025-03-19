Shelter Island Police Department blotter: March 19, 2025

(Reporter file))

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ACCIDENTS

Walter C. Brigham III of Southold was injured on March 10 when his bicycle, traveling eastbound on West Neck Road collided with a pickup truck driven by Llefry Alvizures Garcia of Shelter Island traveling from New York Avenue to North Menantic Road. Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services transported Mr. Brigham to Klenawicus Airfield for helicopter transport to Stony Brook Hospital for treatment of head trauma. Witnesses reported seeing the cyclist drag his feet in an effort to stop the bike. Police reported an investigation showed the bicycle’s rear brakes to be inoperable; the report stated the cyclist was not wearing a helmet.

On March 7, David M. Gresham was driving southbound on North Ferry Road when he failed to yield the right of way to Charles J. Murray in the Wilson traffic circle. A collision resulted in damage over $1,000.

SUMMONSES

On March 8, Rudy Ochoa Rustrian of Cutchogue was ticketed on North Ferry Road for unlicensed operation of an unregistered motor vehicle, a Caterpillar payloader, and failure to yield the right of way. A second car, operated by Crystal W. Marks of Shelter Island, sustained damage exceeding $1,000 in the resulting collision.

Michael Quintanilla, of Coram, received a summons on March 13 for disobeying a traffic control device on New York Avenue.

Kenny Flores, of Brooklyn, was ticketed on New York Avenue on March 13 for disobeying a traffic control device.

OTHER REPORTS

Police responded to a brush fire in the Center on March 8 caused by burning branches when windy conditions led to leaves catching fire. The Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) was on the scene. The responding officer was to follow up with the Fire Marshal regarding a possible Town Code violation.

A complainant notified police on March 7 of unwanted phone calls in order to document the incidents. Distracted driving enforcement was conducted on March 7 in the Center with no violations observed. A caller on March 11 requested enforcement of the one-way traffic rule on Grand Avenue north of Waverly after concerns voiced by multiple Heights residents.

A downed tree on a primary wire was reported to PSEG on March 13. In other reports: Police conducted school crossing duty; assisted SIFD with a funeral detail; instructed DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) lessons; performed court duty; provided information on detox resources; assisted with found property; provided a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) verification; assisted with ferry traffic; and provided a lift assist.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

On March 8 the Animal Control Officer (ACO) was unable to locate a dog reported at large in Cartwright. On March 9, a caller in the Wades Beach area reported a dog followed him home when he was on a run. The ACO called the owner to retrieve the dog. A Harbor View caller that day stated her dog tried to bring a possum inside and possibly injured it. The possum was gone upon the ACO’s arrival. A dog reported at large in Longview on March 10 could not be located by the ACO.

A dog reported missing in the Center on March 11 was captured by the ACO. A Center caller reported a cat on a roof where homeowners were away; on arrival the ACO found the cat on a pool cover. A merganser was reported on a Center roadway that day; it should be in or near water. Upon ACO arrival, the bird flew away.

A deer found dead in the Center on March 12 was reported to the Shelter Island Highway Department, which removed it.

ALARMS

A burglar alarm in Silver Beach was accidentally activated by a contractor on March 10. A medical pendant alarm on March 10 was accidental. A garage door alarm on Ram Island on March 12 was activated by a door being slightly ajar; no criminal activity was found. A smoke alarm was activated in a Center pool house on March 12 due to construction. A kitchen door burglar alarm in HiLo on March 13 was reported as a false alarm by the caretaker. Police and SIFD responded to a gas detection in Tarkettle on March 13; Chief Beckwith was on the scene and stated no gas was detected but there was a possible malfunction of the radiant heating system. The system was turned off and the owner notified to have it serviced.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to cases on March 10 and 11 and transported four patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital.