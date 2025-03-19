Shelter Island School softball team prepares for 2025 season

The 2025 Shelter Island JV softball team. Front row: Lauren Gibbs, Kylie Kuhr Leonard, Lili Kuhr. Back row: Dariana Duran Alvarado, Lily Potter, Juliana Medina, Alexis Bartilucci, Natalie Mamisashvili, Maeve Springer, Makayla Cronin. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

The sound of softballs smacking into gloves filled the gym, with the occasional thud of a ball skipping across the floor.

The Shelter Island School’s JV softball team took to the gym for their first practice of the season (due to inclement weather) Monday, March 18, getting ready to take on their first opponents — the Pierson Whalers on the road March 26.

The Reporter sat down with Head Coach Lindsay Rando to discuss her thoughts on the upcoming season.

While a rainy day is not the ideal way to start the spring season, the team isn’t letting that slow them down, getting right to work on their first day back. With a mix of new and returning players, they are ready to put in the effort for the season ahead.

This year’s squad consists of 10 players, including one senior, two juniors, one sophomore, and a mix of freshmen, with the possibility of some 8th graders moving up. One of the bigger questions entering the season is how well the younger players will mesh with the team.

Team meeting, with Coach Lindsay Rando going over the plan with the players. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

Coach Rando sees both the upside and the downside of middle schoolers making the jump. “It’s going to be a little more difficult for them because they’ll miss that extra junior high year,” she said. “But it will also be good for them to adjust to JV’s expectations and to deal with more sophisticated competition.”

Even if no middle schoolers advance this year, the extra year in junior high will prepare the players for next year’s team, which promises to have good numbers with only one graduating senior on this year’s roster.

The team’s veterans, such as juniors Lauren Gibbs and Lily Kuhr, are anticipated to step up as leaders. Their experience will play a significant role in helping the younger players through the rigors of the season.

“They can teach them what they’ve learned along the way,” Coach Rando said, citing the value of their leadership to the squad. The meshing of experienced and new players can lead to a significant learning experience for everyone.

You have to have fun playing a sport. Teammates Kylie Kuhr Leonard and Juliana Medina during fielding practice. (Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

The freshmen will benefit from playing alongside their older teammates, while the upperclassmen will have to adjust to playing the role of mentor.

The first practice gave Coach Rando a perfect opportunity to set her expectations for the season ahead. She explained, “I want to win games so badly, but if you are giving 100% effort in every practice and improving each time, that’s what matters most.”

This attitude will be crucial, especially for the newer players making the jump to the high school level.

The first practice focused on the basics — fielding drills, throwing precision, and sprinting — while also putting a heavy emphasis on pitching and skill development. Since the roster is small, it will be imperative to ensure that every player has a good foundation to adapt to different positions in the field.

Additionally, the pitchers threw individually at times to warm up for the season, while other members of the team worked on other drills — a format the coach uses to maximize her limited time in the gym.

While wins and losses are one way to define success, Coach Rando believes that improvement is the true test of achievement.

“Winning is wonderful, but it’s not the whole story,” she explained. “If my players can see how much they’ve improved throughout the season, then I feel that’s a victory in itself.” She added, “I like to say the goal is to be 1% better every day.”

The JV team might not have the experience typically found on an older roster, but with strong leadership, a commitment to getting better, and an emphasis on teamwork, they are setting themselves up for a season that will be both competitive and rewarding.

Come support the girls next Thursday, March 27, at 4 p.m. at the softball field behind the school, as they face the Southold/Greenport/Mattituck combined JV team, for their first home game of the season.