Shelter Island Reporter Photo Quiz: What is that? March 23, 2025

By Ambrose Clancy

Can you identify this photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

And so it goes, they mystery remains. No one had the slightest idea about last week’s photo (see below). James Eklund wrote to ask: “a midnight clammer?”

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

And Madelyn Dzik also weighed in: “I don’t know what or why, but I know where. That is at the intersection of Locust Avenue and Chase Avenue, right next to the bridge. It’s the spot where there is frequently a police car in the busier months. But why are the shoes glued to the platform? Is it a memorial to someone? I can’t wait to find out!”

We’re with you, Madelyn.

Anyone?

Ambrose Clancy

Ambrose Clancy has been the editor of the Shelter Island Reporter since 2012. He’s worked as a staff reporter for The North Shore Sun, the Southampton Press and was associate editor of the Riverhead News-Review and an editor at Long Island Business News.

