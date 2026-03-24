Shelter Islander lost a contest, but came out a winner

Fitness trainer Trent Firestine. (Courtesy photo)

“It was meaningful to be part of something that contributed to a larger cause beyond the competition itself,” Trent Firestine said about his efforts to compete in the Mr. Health & Fitness competition, which could have earned him a $20,000 honorarium and a cover and feature in “Muscle & Fitness Magazine.”

The personal trainer, who has worked with students at Shelter Island School and clients on the Island and the North Fork individually and in groups, said he was in the contest not for money nor the magazine feature. It was to cast multiple votes for him at a single time providing an opportunity to get contributions to the B+ Foundation. The foundation was started by Joseph McDonough of Wilmington, Del., whose son Andrew McDonough lost his life at age 14 in 2007 to AML Leukemia. Joseph McDonough named the foundation B+ for his son’s blood type; money contributed provides financial assistance to families of children with cancer and to fund pediatric research.

With Andrew’s grim diagnosis, he was not expected to live more than a day after being rushed to a hospital in cardiac arrest, but lingered for 167 days before succumbing to the illness.

When Mr. Firestine learned that votes cast for him could bring contributions to the fund, he saw a purpose in line with his own life purpose — helping others achieve their best healthy selves.

When the Reporter first wrote about Mr. Firestine entering the competition and talked about how much it meant to him to raise money for the foundation, Mr. McDonough saw the story and said he was touched to learn that what motivated Shelter Island’s health and fitness guru was helping the foundation.

“Your participation in contests like this allows us to help so many more families,” he wrote to Mr. Firestine. “I wish you well in the contest and thank you, again, for participating.”

He got as far as placing third in the quarter finals when he needed to be first to continue the journey to advancing to the semi-finals.

“What stood out most to me throughout this process was the level of community support,” Mr. Firestine said. “I had people showing up daily to vote, share posts and send messages of encouragement,” he said. “It became less about the competition itself and more about the connection — people rallying around something positive and health-focused.”

Because money contributed was tracked through the competition platform, Mr. Firestine doesn’t know how much was contributed in his name to support his efforts.

But it was enough to bring him a long way into the quarter finals.

“Being part of this competition gave me a platform to share that message with a wider audience,” Mr. Firestine said. “It also reinforced why I do what I do,” he said. “My approach to health and fitness has always been centered on longevity, movement quality and helping people feel better in their bodies, not just look a certain way … I’m genuinely proud of the consistency and support that got me there. If anything, the experience strengthened my commitment to continuing this work — helping people move well, stay active and build sustainable health practices.”