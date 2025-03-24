Police Department welcomes newest officer: Jalill Carter is in uniform to serve Shelter  Island

Shelter Island Police Department officers with the newest member of the Department, Jalill Carter, at the graduation ceremonies Suffolk County Police Academy on March 21. From left, P.O. Sean Clark, Sgt. Anthony Rando, P.O. Glenn Kehl, P.O. Jalill Carter, Chief Jim Read, and P.O. James Read Jr. (Courtesy photo)

The Shelter Island Police Department welcomed its newest officer, Jalill Carter, who graduated from the Suffolk County Police Academy on March 21, after enrolling in the Academy in August 2024.

An Island resident, Officer Carter is the first African-American in the Department’s history.

According to Police Chief Jim Read, Officer Carter will begin “field training” with the Department, working alongside veteran officers for the next two months. Sometime before Memorial Day, the Department plans to hold a ceremonial swearing-in at Town Hall, marking the completion of his training and the official start of his service on the Island.

Police Officer Jalill Carter with family and friends celebrating his graduation from the Suffolk County Police Academy. (Courtesy photo)

A graduate of Shelter Island High School, Class of 2021, Officer Carter excelled in academics as well as extra-curricular activities in high school. At graduation he received the President’s Education Silver Award for maintaining a 90 to 94.9 grade average. He was on the track and cross country teams, as well as serving on the staff of the The Inlet, the school’s newspaper.

The newest member of Shelter Island’s Finest with Police Chief Jim Read. (Courtesy photo)

Chief Read said, “Officer Carter’s Police Academy graduation was a proud moment, attended by many of his family members, as well as members of the Shelter Island Police Department, who were there to support him. We are honored to have him join our team and look forward to his contributions to the safety and well-being of our residents.”