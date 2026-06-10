Union Chapel opens this Sunday, June 14: Homecoming/Heights Memorial service

Rabbi Dan Geffen of Temple Adas Israel in Sag Harbor will be the guest speaker at Union Chapel. (Credit: JoAnn Kirkland)

Everyone is welcome to the first service of the Union’s Chapel summer season on Sunday, June 14, at 10:30 a.m.

Homecoming/Heights Memorial Sunday is a tradition, as is our speaker, Rabbi Dan Geffen of Temple Adas Israel, Sag Harbor. He will speak about “Cognitive Dissonance: What We Lose and What We Gain by Being Uncomfortable.” As he explained prior to the service, “I will (hopefully) define what Cognitive Dissonance is and how our response to it, more than we may realize, shapes who we are and how we see the world.”

Guest musicians include organist Jeffrey Wentz and Bill Packard on flute. This will be an indoor service, followed by an outdoor reception, catered by Stars Café.

About Rabbi Dan Geffen

Rabbi Geffen was ordained by the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in New York in May 2014 and became the rabbi of Temple Adas Israel in Sag Harbor that year. Before assuming his position at Temple Adas Israel, Rabbi Dan served as the Rabbinic Intern for Woodlands Community Temple in White Plains and Jewish Home Lifecare of Manhattan. He lives in Sag Harbor with his wife Lu (TAI Director of Community Engagement), their daughter, Eva and son, Emet.

About the Musicians

Jeff Wentz was the Minister of Music at the First Congregational Church in Riverhead for many years. Bill Packard is a member and founder of the group, Basically Baroque. He studied flute at the Eastern Suffolk School of Music.

Remembering Heights deceased residents

As the Chapel’s antique bell tolls, Lois Cohen, chair of the Shelter Island Heights Property Owners Corporation Board of Directors, will read the names of Heights members who passed away during the past year:

Jeanne Koelsch McGee, William Thomas Buice, Carol Dickerson Hallman, Carol Ann Hallman Taplin, Edward Evan Barr, Gayle Bacon Gurney and Esther Hird Hunt.

Next week: Father’s Day with Pastor Tom MacLeod.