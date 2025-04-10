Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: April 10, 2025

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 9 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom.

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Line Dancing: Monday 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Saturday, 9:15, Community Center.*

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Friday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

TUESDAY, APRIL 15

Toddler Time at the Legion, 10 a.m. (0 – 4) No registration required.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 16

Tiny Pancakes, 1 p.m. (6+) Enjoy a spring break treat. Register at silibrary.org

THURSDAY, APRIL 17

Movie Day, 1 p.m. (9+) Library. The Lion King. Popcorn and fun. Register at silibrary.org

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

THURSDAY, APRIL 10

The Reporter Community Forum, Shelter Island Ferries for the 21st century, 5:30 p.m. Free. At Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. Charity Robey moderates a discussion with representatives of both ferries. Open to all, no RSVP needed.

FRIDAY, APRIL 11

Song Birds of Long Island, presented by the Library Friday Night Dialogue series, 6 p.m. Zoom. Dianne Taggart shares interesting facts, photos and songs. Register at silibrary.org

TUESDAY, APRIL 15

Books and Bridles: The story of the Horseback Librarians, presented by the Library, 2 p.m. Zoom. Bringing reading materials to Appalachia during the Depression.Register at silibrary.org

Shelter Island Book Club: The Stationery Store, presented by the Library, 4:30 p.m. At the Historical Society. Register at silibrary.org

THURSDAY, APRIL 17

Boost Brain Health, Library, 12 p.m. Zoom. Learn about nutritious foods to keep your brain sharp. Register at silibrary.org

TOWN MEETINGS

Community Housing Board, Thursday, April 10, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Ethics Board, Friday, April 11, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Community Preservation Fund Bd., Monday, April 14, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Waterways Management Council, Monday, April 14, 5 to 7 p.m.

Town Bd. Work Session, Tuesday, April 15, 1 to 4 p.m.

ZBA Work Session, Wednesday, April 16, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Licensing Review Bd., Wednesday, April 16, 4 to 5 p.m.

Green Options Committee, Thursday, April 17, 9 to 10 a.m.