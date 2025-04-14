Shelter Island Farmers Market returns on Saturday: Food, children’s stories, crafts and more

Artist Kelly Carmody painted the Havens Farmers Market, from a couple of summer’s past. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

An early taste of one of summer’s most popular treats will be a Spring Farmers Market at the Shelter Island History Museum (SIHM ) on Saturday, April 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Market will feature live music, the Farmers Market vendors and the Fyr & Salt Cafe & Market food truck. The Shelter Island Library will provide Story Time and crafts.

The Museum will be having their annual Barn Sale. Market patrons can purchase tickets to the Shelter Island History Museum House Tour event and SIHM Board members will be in attendance to answer any questions about Proposition 4 regarding the Museum’s funding, which will be up for a vote on May 20.