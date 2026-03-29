Greenport Hospital earns Primary Stroke Center designation

Paul Connor, Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital chief administrative officer. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital has earned a Primary Stroke Center designation after more than two years of work to meet national standards, officials announced Thursday.

The certification by the Joint Commission, an independent nonprofit that accredits and evaluates healthcare organizations for quality and safety, is particularly important for the North Fork, where a large share of residents are age 65 and older — a population at higher risk for stroke.

“Every minute counts in stroke care,” said Dr. William Wertheim, executive vice president at Stony Brook Medicine. “This gives patients in our community timely and specialized care … and saves lives.”

Primary Stroke Centers are certified based on their ability to provide rapid diagnosis and treatment, including around-the-clock access to imaging, lab services and coordinated care protocols.

Paul Connor, the SBELIH’s chief administrative officer, cheered the Greenport hospital’s hard-earned effort to attain the vital certification.

“Achieving Primary Stroke Center designation reflects the dedication and coordination of our entire stroke team,” Mr. Connor said. “For a 70-bed, rural hospital, this designation demonstrates our ability to deliver timely, evidence-based stroke care close to home.”