Friday Night Dialogues: ‘I am the House’

Catherine B. Harper’s novel recounts 400 years of history in the voice of an 1870’s house. (Courtesy photo)

The Shelter Island Public Library invites you to come and hear from author Catherine B. Harper about her book, “I Am the House,” on Friday, April 10 at 4 p.m. The venue will be St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, at 26 St. Mary’s Road. Like all Friday Night Dialogues, admission is free.

“I Am the House” is a unique tale told by an 1870’s house and co-narrated by a Human House Empath. The story begins in the 1570’s with the original Native American settlers of Long Island’s North Fork and continues through the next 400 years until 1970, telling the personal stories of the characters and describing both major and local milestones.

In describing her novel, Ms. Harper writes, “The characters engage readers in exploring themes basic to our human condition such as prevailing over adversity, navigating family dynamics and facing challenges of preservation, finding the little joys of daily life, and intriguing insights about the relationship we have with our homes and their own house stories.”

Catherine Harper’s articles on Victoriana have been published nationally and internationally. She is a member of the Historical Novel Society and a longtime member of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Ms. Harper wrote, researched and co-edited The Self-Guided Walking Tour booklet of The Heights that is still available for purchase at the North Ferry Office.

The Harpers, Catherine and her husband Robert, purchased their home in the Heights in 2019, which she writes they have been authentically restoring to its 1893 magnificence. The couple refer to themselves as serial restorer-preservationists. Their home in the Heights is the fourth home they have restored to the Period; the others include a small Oysterman’s Cottage, featured in a national magazine spread; a local Town landmark; a grand mini-manse listed on the National Register of Historic Places and a NYC Landmark Beaux Arts fin de siecle apartment.

All are welcome to come and listen to Catherine Harper talk about her book and the importance of historical preservation. It is bound to be a fascinating and fun author’s talk.