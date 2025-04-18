Honors for Shelter Island’s own

(Credit: Ian Weslek)

Last weekend, Shelter Island’s High School basketball team was recognized at a Suffolk County Basketball Coaches Association ceremony.

In the photo above, from left, Evan Weslek, Head Coach Zack Mundy, and Harrison Weslek. Senior Harrison and Sophomore Evan earned All-League honors. Harrison also received Academic All-County, while Evan was named All-Conference — one of just two sophomores in Section XI League 8 to earn the title.

Finalized season stats were also presented at the ceremony. Evan made 92 2-pointers and 21 3-pointers, placing him in the top in both categories.

He also made 83 free throws for second most in the league. Harrison had 90 2-pointers and 42 free throws, placing him in the top 10 in both categories.

The night capped off Harrison’s final season after four years on varsity, and Evan’s third year — with two more still ahead.