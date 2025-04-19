Easter, Passover reflections: Faith leaders on messages to congregations and the community

Daybreak at Shell Beach. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

As we have at this time of year, and for other holidays, religious and otherwise, we asked the faith leaders who serve our community for their thoughts.

Reflection on Kintsugi: Embracing Beauty in Brokenness

By Very Rev. Can. Charles McCarron, Rector, St. Mary’s, Shelter Island

Kintsugi, the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with gold, offers a profound metaphor for our personal lives and the world we inhabit today. Rather than concealing the cracks, Kintsugi celebrates them, highlighting the beauty that emerges from imperfection and the stories that our scars tell. In a time marked by polarization and uncertainty, this practice invites us to re-frame how we perceive our struggles and the fractures in our communities.

In our personal lives, we often experience moments of brokenness — be it through loss, disappointment, or the challenges that life presents. Just as Kintsugi transforms a shattered vessel into a unique work of art, we, too, can find ways to embrace our scars as integral parts of our journey. Each experience of hardship can become a source of strength and resilience, reminding us that our vulnerabilities do not diminish our worth; rather, they enhance our beauty.

On a broader scale, our world faces significant divisions and uncertainties that can leave us feeling fragmented and disconnected. In these times, Kintsugi teaches us the importance of acknowledging our shared vulnerabilities. The cracks between our differing beliefs and perspectives can become opportunities for dialogue and understanding. By finding common ground and seeking to heal together, we can create a more united and compassionate community.

As we enter the season of spring, we are reminded of the themes of rebirth and renewal. Just as nature awakens from the dormancy of winter, we, too, are invited to rise from our struggles and embrace the possibility of transformation. For those of us who try to follow the Christian path, the resurrection of Christ is the ultimate sign and driving force of this renewal — a testament to the power of love and hope that triumphs over despair and death. In this sacred Easter season, we see that new life emerges not despite our personal brokenness and that of the world, but through it.

Kintsugi beautifully encapsulates the essence of resurrection: that from our shattered pieces, we can create something new and extraordinary. May we carry this lesson into our lives, allowing the gold of our experiences to shine through our cracks, and fostering a spirit of unity and compassion in a world that so desperately needs it. As we celebrate the rebirth of spring and the hope of the resurrection, let us remember that in our brokenness lies the potential for beauty, healing, and a more connected existence.

Breaking Free

By Rabbi Berel Lerman, the Center For Jewish Life–Chabad, Sag Harbor

As we gather to celebrate Passover, we reflect on the beautiful rituals and traditions that this holiday brings. The primary theme of the holiday is liberation — the exodus of the Jewish people from Egypt over 3,000 years ago. The lessons from this holiday are timeless. We often find ourselves in difficult situations, stuck between a rock and a hard place. We may feel confined in some way, whether physically, mentally, emotionally, or psychologically. Passover teaches us how to break free.

In Hebrew, the word for Egypt, Mitzrayim, literally means “confinement.” The exodus from Egypt is not just a geographical journey, but a figurative one, representing the breaking free from any form of confinement we may experience in our lives. As we gather together to celebrate Passover, we are reminded and empowered to break free from any limitations, whether they are physical, mental, emotional, or psychological.

How can we break free from confinements? One of the traditional foods of Passover is Matzah, an unleavened bread. It is baked before it has a chance to rise, symbolizing humility. When we humble ourselves and are not inflated by ego or arrogance, we gain the ability to rise above the normal routines and self-imposed limitations we often place on ourselves. Through humility, we are also able to connect to G-d who can truly set us free.

As we celebrate Passover this year, let us reflect and meditate on breaking free from all forms of confinement. We also pray for those who are in literal confinement, such as the hostages being held by terrorists in Gaza, and we pray for true and lasting peace.

Pilgrims

By Father Peter DeSanctis, Pastor, Our Lady of the Isle

All of Holy week we’ll be developing the idea of “Pilgrims of Hope.” This is the same theme chosen by Pope Francis for the Church’s Jubilee Year. Every 25 years the Church observes a year of reconciliation and forgiveness and intensification of prayer. And specifically, to try to maintain confidence. Not confidence in ourselves, but confidence in the Lord, who has a plan for us.

As disclosed in the books of the Bible, the plan culminates with the arrival of God’s son and continues through the work of the Church and all of the baptized. Pilgrims of Hope and Pilgrims of Confidence. We’re on a pilgrimage, making our way to Heaven and building up God’s kingdom. Happy Easter. And God bless you.

Resurrection People

By Rev. Dr. Stephen D. Adkison, Pastor, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church

People are feeling overwhelmed, anxious, and disoriented by what’s happening in the world today. However, at Easter, we remember that the worst thing is never the last thing.

Jesus was crucified under the weight of injustice, fear, and broken systems, but death did not have the final word. In an age of division, instability, and fear, the Church is to be a “resurrection people.” We don’t look away from suffering, but we also don’t lose hope. As followers of Christ, how are we to deal with this? We are to stay rooted in prayer, allowing it to be our daily anchor, not a last resort. When watching the news, don’t just consume it — intercede over it.

Also, we are to keep doing good for all people, to love our neighbor, to seek justice for the alienated and the marginalized, and to walk humbly. We believe that Easter isn’t just a day, but a way of life. As a resurrection people in a Good Friday world, we are to consistently live with hope, courage, and compassion, even in the face of suffering. Remember that the first Christians lived under oppressive governments, in confusing and often hostile times. And yet, they remained faithful, hopeful, and loving, and they changed the world, not by wielding power, but by following the crucified and risen Christ. May we do the same.