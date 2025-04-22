Shelter Island Friends of Music presents Michael Stephen Brown

Internationally acclaimed pianist Michael Stephen Brown will perform on May 3 in a free concert presented by the Shelter Island Friends of Music at the Presbyterian Church. (Courtesy photo)

Shelter Island Friends of Music will present award-winning pianist and composer Michael Stephen Brown in concert on Saturday, May 3 at 6 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church.

Described by the New York Times as “one of the leading figures in the current renaissance of performer-composers,” Brown will perform a program featuring works by Rachmaninoff, Liszt, Von Weber, Fauré, Beethoven, and original compositions.

Mr. Brown is a First Prize winner of the Concert Artists Guild Competition and a recipient of both an Avery Fisher Career Grant and the Bowers Residency from the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center. He has performed with leading orchestras, such as the Seattle Symphony and Poland’s NFM Leopoldinum, and in solo recitals at iconic venues including Carnegie Hall, Alice Tully Hall, the Louvre, and Beethoven-Haus Bonn.

Selected by legendary pianist András Schiff for an international recital tour, Mr. Brown has made debuts at the Tonhalle in Zurich and New York’s 92nd Street Y. He is also a 2025 MacDowell Fellow and 2024 Yaddo Artist, currently at work on Endangered Carnival, a large-scale commissioned work premiering in 2026.

Mr. Brown earned dual degrees in piano and composition from the Juilliard School and is a past recipient of Lincoln Center’s Emerging Artist Award. He is a regular presence at major festivals including Tanglewood, Marlboro, Music@Menlo, Ravinia, Saratoga, Caramoor, Bard, Sedona, Moab, and Tippet Rise.

A native New Yorker, Brown lives in Manhattan with his two 19th-century Steinway D pianos, Octavia and Daria. Known for his engaging commentary on music and colorful sock changes during intermission, he brings depth and delight to his performances.

As Brown says of his early inspiration, “My musical life began at the age of two as I danced in front of the TV to the songs of Raffi. By age three, I had listened to Billy Joel’s “Piano Man” so many times that I wore out the cassette tape. At four, I realized I wanted to be the reincarnation of Mozart so I embarked upon a life of exploration, some isolation, but mostly pure and utter joy.”

Admission is free, and while there is no charge for entry, donations are always appreciated to support future concerts. A post-concert reception with the artist will follow the performance.

For more information, please visit shelterislandfriendsofmusic.org.