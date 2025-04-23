Shelter Island Police Department blotter, April 23, 2025

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Alexander B. Koszalka of Shelter Island received a summons on April 14 on Bateman Road for having an uninspected vehicle and non-transparent side windows.

On April 16, William M. Birch of New York City was ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign on Manwaring Road.

A summons was issued to Victoria Weichert of Shelter Island on April 16 for violating the Town Code by permitting her dog Lulu to run at large down Penny’s Path, a public roadway. The Animal Control Officer stated that the ticket was issued following multiple warnings on previous occasions.

ACCIDENT

Benjamin I. Dyett Jr. of Shelter Island reported that a deer struck his vehicle on April 11 on Manwaring Road, resulting in over $1,000 in damage.

OTHER REPORTS

A complainant walked into police headquarters on April 11 to document a prior road rage incident. Two reports were received on April 12 of objects in roadways: a metal tailgate and a basketball hoop. Radar enforcement was conducted in the Center on April 14, 15 and 17, resulting in one warning. A report of a loud siren in West Neck lasting five minutes was investigated on April 13 and was likely coming from the neighborhood.

Police submitted eJustice audits on April 14.

Following a report of an unwanted phone call on the 15th, police advised the subject to avoid further contact. A certificate of trespass was issued on April 17 after a complaint from a Center resident. In other reports: police provided lift assists; returned found property; and submitted a quarterly evidence report.

ALARMS

Police and the Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) responded to a verbal report of a possible carbon monoxide leak at a Center residence on April 11. Chief Beckwith was on the scene and confirmed there was no emergency. On April 14, an alarm was activated in Silver Beach by workers sanding. SIFD and Chief Rasmussen confirmed there was no emergency.

While responding to a call April 17, police noticed an odor of gas coming from a basement in a Center residence. SIFD was called and determined a leak was coming from a gas stove in the basement. SIFD turned off all gas in the residence and John’s Gas was called to repair the leak.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

The Animal Control Officer responded to several calls of missing dogs and dogs at large. A deer stuck in a fence was freed on the 14th. A hawk with a broken wing in Shorewood was reported that day; the hawk flew away when the ACO approached. On April 15, the ACO responded to a call from HiLo that a dog had attacked a rabbit’s nest, retrieving the surviving bunny to care for it. A bird that hit a Hay Beach window that day was taken by the ACO to a wildlife rehabber for care.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to cases on April 11, 15 and 19 and transported two patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital.