Shelter Island Photo Quiz: What is that? April 27, 2025

Can you identify the photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

Roger McKeon is on a roll, identifying last week’s photo (see right) as “a young elephant (escaped from Nostrand Parkway?) roaming the grounds of the Perlman Music Camp.”

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Roger, an accomplished linguist, signed off with, “Uhuru!” — the Swahili word for freedom, or independence.

Nine-year-old Tom Kenny, who lives in the Heights when not in Greenwich, Conn., correctly noted the elephant “living behind the Perlman Music Camp.”

But there are still mysteries. We asked Anna Kaplan, executive director of the Perlman Music Program, for more info.

Anna said “the statue appeared on campus a decade or so ago, without any explanation. We believe that a supporter of the program put it there for the kids’ enjoyment, and we’ve loved the statue ever since. I’m afraid there’s no more detail I can provide with certainty, but there’s also a theory that Toby Perlman, PMP’s founder and director, is the one behind it .”