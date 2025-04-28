Shelter Island Library site clearing underway: Groundbreaking ceremony on May 3

Work is nearly complete on the lot next to the Library for a groundbreaking celebration and the beginning of new construction. (Credit: Julie Lane)

When the weather forecast was heavy rain for the April 26 groundbreaking of the Shelter Island Library expansion project officials opted to postpone the event until Saturday, May 3 at 1 p.m.

But while supporters of the $9.5 million project await the official groundbreaking event, contractors are already at work behind the current structure clearing the site where most of the expansion will occur.

Delays have ensued when it was determined that the project would have to undergo site plan review before it could receive a building permit. Town requirements previously hadn’t required the site review plan for nonprofit entities, but once the rules changed, the Town Board said it must follow the new rules.

The delay slowed the process of solidifying financing through the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) that couldn’t approve bonding until all permits were in order. The funding was able to be in place by mid March.

Libraries have for many years been far more than simply places to borrow books and magazines. Shelter Island needed enlarged space to provide appropriate room for its many activities, clubs, age groups and interests.

Since voters approved borrowing money for the project in 2023, and for at least a year before that, Library Director Terry Lucas has held meetings to outline needs and potential plans with the public.