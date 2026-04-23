Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: April 23, 2026

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday, 8:30 Saturdays. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Food Pantry: Tuesday 4-6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Presbyterian Church (East parking lot door). Open to all in need, shelf stable items, produce, bread, personal care items.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Mah Jongg:Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga w. Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Chair Zumba, Tuesdays, 11 a.m

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips,please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting w. Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs,please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, APRIL 23

Children’s Movie Day, 3 – 4:50 p.m., Library. Zootopia 2. Popcorn will be served. For children ages 8+, children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult.

FRIDAY, APRIL 24

Tween Trivia Day, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m., ages 10+. The team that solves the most questions will get a gift card to Shelter Island Slice.

MONDAY, APRIL 27

Wholesome Hour, 3 p.m., Ages 10+, Library. Unwind with cozy audio books and/or read-alouds, quiet, heartwarming stories, and calming activities designed for relaxation – with of course, snacks!

TUESDAY, APRIL 28

Storytime, 10 – 11 a.m., Library. (Ages 0 – 4) Join Ms. Mary for a fun story time where she will read new books and old favorites.

Pokemon Club, 3 p.m., ages 9+, Join the library’s new club and learn the art of the Pokeomon Card Trading Game. Please see the Youth Services Dept. in advance to join.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29

Tails and Tales, 4:15 p.m., Ages 6+, Library. Children read aloud to Hannah, the therapy dog. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Please see the Youth Services Dept. for information.

ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, APRIL 23

Lunch and Learn Luncheon, 12 to 2 p.m., Opioid Education for seniors at the Community Center. Please call 631-749-1059 to sign up.

Make Your Smile Shine for Spring:1 p.m., Library. Make Lip Gloss with Holly Cronin. Sign up at silibrary.org

School Spring Musical, 7 p.m. “Little Shop of Horrors.” Shelter Island School Auditorium. Tickets $15, students $10. For sale in school lobby.

FRIDAY, APRIL 24

School Spring Musical, 7 p.m. “Little Shop of Horrors.” Shelter Island School Auditorium. Tickets $15, students $10. For sale in school lobby.

SATURDAY, APRIL 25

Repair Cafe, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Library. Bring lamps, other items for volunteers to fix. Contact Kyle at 631-681-6846 for more information.

Shakespeare in Community, 12:30 p.m. Zoom. “Romeo and Juliet.” Register at silibrary.org

British Mystery Book Club, 2 p.m. Zoom. Agatha Christie’s “Mystery of the Blue Train.” Register at silibrary.org

School Spring Musical, 7 p.m. “Little Shop of Horrors.” Shelter Island School Auditorium. Tickets $15, students $10. For sale in school lobby.

SUNDAY, APRIL 26

School Spring Musical, 3 p.m. “Little Shop of Horrors.” Shelter Island School Auditorium. Tickets $15, students $10. For sale in school lobby.

MONDAY, APRIL 27

Mystery Book Club, 5:30 p.m., Zoom. ”A Test of Wills,” by Charles Todd. Register at silibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29

Library Cookbook Club, 5 p.m. Eggs are the centerpiece of this month’s dishes. Sign up at the clipboard in the library.

THURSDAY, APRIL 30

Bliss Morehead Poetry Reading, 6 p.m. St. Mary’s Church. Presentation of grant to the winner of the competition.

FRIDAY, MAY 1

Introduction to Beekeeping, 3 p.m. Wildblossom Apiaries presentation at Nature Conservancy Masomack Preserve.

TOWN MEETINGS

Health & Wellness Organizational Meeting, Friday, April 24, 1:30 p.m.

Town Board Meeting,Monday, April 27, 6 – 9 p.m.

Town Board Work Session,Tuesday, April 28, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Fire District Meeting, Tuesday, April 28, 7:30 p.m.