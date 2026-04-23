Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: April 23, 2026
EVERY WEEK
AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday, 8:30 Saturdays. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.
Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org
Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.
CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Food Pantry: Tuesday 4-6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Presbyterian Church (East parking lot door). Open to all in need, shelf stable items, produce, bread, personal care items.
Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org
Mah Jongg:Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.
Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.
Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
Yoga w. Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*
*Classes at Community Center $10 each.
SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS
Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.
Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Chair Zumba, Tuesdays, 11 a.m
Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon
Community Trips,please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information
Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.
Knitting w. Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.
Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059
Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.
If you would like a ride to any programs,please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS
THURSDAY, APRIL 23
Children’s Movie Day, 3 – 4:50 p.m., Library. Zootopia 2. Popcorn will be served. For children ages 8+, children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult.
FRIDAY, APRIL 24
Tween Trivia Day, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m., ages 10+. The team that solves the most questions will get a gift card to Shelter Island Slice.
MONDAY, APRIL 27
Wholesome Hour, 3 p.m., Ages 10+, Library. Unwind with cozy audio books and/or read-alouds, quiet, heartwarming stories, and calming activities designed for relaxation – with of course, snacks!
TUESDAY, APRIL 28
Storytime, 10 – 11 a.m., Library. (Ages 0 – 4) Join Ms. Mary for a fun story time where she will read new books and old favorites.
Pokemon Club, 3 p.m., ages 9+, Join the library’s new club and learn the art of the Pokeomon Card Trading Game. Please see the Youth Services Dept. in advance to join.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29
Tails and Tales, 4:15 p.m., Ages 6+, Library. Children read aloud to Hannah, the therapy dog. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Please see the Youth Services Dept. for information.
ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS
THURSDAY, APRIL 23
Lunch and Learn Luncheon, 12 to 2 p.m., Opioid Education for seniors at the Community Center. Please call 631-749-1059 to sign up.
Make Your Smile Shine for Spring:1 p.m., Library. Make Lip Gloss with Holly Cronin. Sign up at silibrary.org
School Spring Musical, 7 p.m. “Little Shop of Horrors.” Shelter Island School Auditorium. Tickets $15, students $10. For sale in school lobby.
FRIDAY, APRIL 24
School Spring Musical, 7 p.m. “Little Shop of Horrors.” Shelter Island School Auditorium. Tickets $15, students $10. For sale in school lobby.
SATURDAY, APRIL 25
Repair Cafe, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Library. Bring lamps, other items for volunteers to fix. Contact Kyle at 631-681-6846 for more information.
Shakespeare in Community, 12:30 p.m. Zoom. “Romeo and Juliet.” Register at silibrary.org
British Mystery Book Club, 2 p.m. Zoom. Agatha Christie’s “Mystery of the Blue Train.” Register at silibrary.org
School Spring Musical, 7 p.m. “Little Shop of Horrors.” Shelter Island School Auditorium. Tickets $15, students $10. For sale in school lobby.
SUNDAY, APRIL 26
School Spring Musical, 3 p.m. “Little Shop of Horrors.” Shelter Island School Auditorium. Tickets $15, students $10. For sale in school lobby.
MONDAY, APRIL 27
Mystery Book Club, 5:30 p.m., Zoom. ”A Test of Wills,” by Charles Todd. Register at silibrary.org
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29
Library Cookbook Club, 5 p.m. Eggs are the centerpiece of this month’s dishes. Sign up at the clipboard in the library.
THURSDAY, APRIL 30
Bliss Morehead Poetry Reading, 6 p.m. St. Mary’s Church. Presentation of grant to the winner of the competition.
FRIDAY, MAY 1
Introduction to Beekeeping, 3 p.m. Wildblossom Apiaries presentation at Nature Conservancy Masomack Preserve.
TOWN MEETINGS
Health & Wellness Organizational Meeting, Friday, April 24, 1:30 p.m.
Town Board Meeting,Monday, April 27, 6 – 9 p.m.
Town Board Work Session,Tuesday, April 28, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Fire District Meeting, Tuesday, April 28, 7:30 p.m.