Shelter Island Police Department blotter: May 7, 2025

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONS

Lynn Coolidge of Shelter Island was ticketed for cellphone use while driving on North Ferry Road on May 1.

ACCIDENTS

On April 30, Alison B. Weiss of New York City was driving on Nicoll Road, when a lawnmower operated by Santos Mendes of Shelter Island backed into her vehicle, causing in excess of $1,000 damage.

On May 1, the side mirror of a dump truck driven by Jay Card Jr. struck a survey tripod in the roadway on Great Circle Drive, causing damage in excess of $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

Increased enforcement and signage was requested on April 30 for the one-way street at Grand Avenue north of Waverly Place after reports of wrong-way driving. One warning was issued during sign enforcement.

On May 1, police responded to a report of broken beer bottles in a West Neck roadway and located a delivery driver who returned to help Shelter Island Highway Department staff clean up the bottles. The driver reported that a door had become ajar, sending multiple cases of beer into the roadway.

A truck operator who had failed to pay the fare on the South Ferry on May 1 was located and the payment resolved. Police advised a person on May 1 that another person wanted no contact.

In other reports: police taught a Drug Awareness Resistance Education lesson to the 5th grade; performed school crossing duty; provided a funeral escort; performed court duty; provided a lift assist; conducted the New York State Safe Boater Course on April 22 and 23; conducted distracted driving enforcement in the Center on April 25; issued one verbal warning; conducted radar enforcement in Menantic on the 26th and West Neck on the 27th, finding no violations; and helped jump start a vehicle.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

A report of a barking dog locked in a vehicle in the Heights was investigated on April 24. The vehicle was gone when an officer arrived. Responding on April 26 to a Menantic caller whose dog got into a nest of baby bunnies, the Animal Control Officer (ACO) took the surviving bunny home to care for it. A snapping turtle reported injured near South Ferry on April 30 had been crushed by several vehicles when the ACO arrived.

The ACO retrieved a day-old raccoon found by the side of a road on April 30 and transported it to a wildlife rehabilitator for care. A domesticated white rabbit found in Menantic that day was captured by the ACO; the ACO would seek a new home for it. The ACO assisted with several searches for dogs.

ALARMS

A smoke alarm activation in West Neck on April 25 was caused by a faulty battery; Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) and police were on the scene. An alarm at the North Ferry office was activated accidentally on April 25. A heat detector was activated in a Hay Beach kitchen on April 29; SIFD Chief Chavez was on the scene and confirmed no emergency. A residential alarm in Silver Beach on April 30 was accidentally activated.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to cases on April 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29 and transported six patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital and one to Peconic Bay Medical Center. Another case refused transport.