Shelter Island Police Department blotter: May 21, 2025

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Jose Molina of White Plains was ticketed on May 11 on North Ferry Road for failure to stop at a stop sign and no clear license plate.

Wilder Gregorio Marcus of Southold received a summons on North Ferry Road for a stop/park offense on May 11.

Michael Barner of Vineland, N.J. was ticketed on North Ferry Road on May 12 for having knowingly obstructed plates.

Linda Adler of Bethel, Conn. received a summons on May 13 for driving the wrong way on Grand Avenue, a one-way street. Paul Angeloni of Shelter Island was ticketed on May 13 for driving the wrong way on Grand Avenue, a one-way street.

Massimo Iannaccia of Wasilla, Alaska received a summons for insufficient tail lamps on Smith Street on May 13.

ACCIDENT

On May 15, Maryann McGinn reported that she backed the Town bus into a parked, unoccupied car on North Ferry Road. Damage to the parked car exceeded $1,000; the first vehicle was undamaged.

OTHER REPORTS

A group of individuals having a bonfire on Hay Beach on May 11 were advised to clean up properly afterward. A bay constable on that date helped an owner recover a sailboat that had drifted off its mooring. A possible trespass and burglary was reported in the Center on May 11. A person entering a West Neck house on May 12 was questioned and said he thought it was unoccupied; the information was verified.

On May 12, a Range Rover removed from a garage was reported to police. Radar enforcement was conducted in the Heights on May 12; one-way enforcement on the 13th and 14th. A complainant reported on the 12th of being videotaped by a person while on a Town landing in Montclair in a mean high water line dispute.

A large broken tree damaging a fence in the Heights was reported to the owner on May 12. A complaint about unauthorized use of a tennis court was received on May 13. An incident that had occurred on May 8 at the Building Department was reported on May 14. Marine gear at Tarkettle that had not been removed after a previous complaint was impounded on May 14. A party of 15 people dancing on a Center porch were advised it was private property after a complaint on May 14. The complainant wanted only to document the incident.

A confidential investigation was opened on May 14. A kayak was impounded in Menantic on May 15. Several expired marine flares were surrendered on May 15. The officer stored them in a flammables storage container awaiting destruction.

In other reports: DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) graduation for 5th and 6th grades was held on May 13; police conducted school crossing duty; submitted a quarterly overdose report; completed interview training; assisted with vehicle entry; submitted a monthly validations report; fielded accidental 911 calls; and conducted security for the boys baseball game.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

The Animal Control Officer (ACO) responded to a report of a sick raccoon in Dering Harbor on May 8; the animal was healthy and released. On May 10 the ACO retrieved a snapping turtle near Ice Pond and transported it to Turtle Rescue for care. Another snapping turtle in a West Neck storm drain could not be reached on May 12; the ACO was going to try later. Responding to a report of a bird’s nest in a Ram Island garage on May 12, the ACO relocated the nest to a nearby tree and secured it with a box and zip ties. A red-tailed hawk unable to fly was found in Shorewood on May 13 and taken by the ACO to the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Center. A complainant reported an incident with an aggressive dog on May 14. The ACO assisted with several searches for dogs.

ALARMS

A commercial alarm was activated in the Heights on May 9; an employee said it was accidental. A residential alarm activation in Hay Beach on May 10 was accidental.

Police responded to a report of a propane leak in the Center on May 11. The Shelter Island Fire Department was notified and turned off the gas. A smoke alarm on May 11 was activated by sanding. A fire alarm activated in West Neck on May 15 was set off by testing.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to cases on May 13, 14 and 15 and transported four patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital.