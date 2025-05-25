Shelter Island Reporter Real Estate Transfers: May 24, 2025

(Credit: Reporter file)

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated March 14, 2025.

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Jean Grunwaldt to Sylma Cabrera, 86 South Ferry Road (700-23-2-15.004) (R) $1,050,000

• Gerard Cremoux to Catherine Golding-Cremoux, 5 Heron Lane (700-23-2-39) (R) $750,000

• Dorothy Clark Trust to The South Ferry Inc, 114 South Ferry Road (700-23-2-98) (V) $450,000

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Quest LLC to 13 Edgar LLC, 13 Edgar Avenue (600-86-1-38.001) (C) $2,000,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Jason Weber to Michael Perez, 50 Matthews Lane (1000-84-1-23) (R) $655,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Four Forty Five Realty LLC to Dolores Sullivan, 123 Sterling Avenue Unit 10 (1001-3.02-1-9) (R) $1,295,000

• Four Forty Five Realty LLC to John Larsen, 123 Sterling Avenue Unit A (1001-3.02-1-1) (R) $945,000

• Jayne DiGennaro to Albert & Susan Daniels, 44 Calebs Way (1000-40.01-1-44) (R) $640,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• MBB Homes Inc to Michelle McKenna & Erich Schindlar, 427 South Jamesport Avenue (600-68-4-57.003) (V) $1,442,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Cheryl Behr & Craig Foster to Janina Caufield & Francis Kinney, 830 Navy Street (1000-25-4-1) (R) $850,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Olivia Rousso to Richard Paredes, 153 Fox Run Lane (600-85-1-10.024) (R) $775,000

• John Aneser Trust to Barbara Andrews, 153 Scenic Lake Drive (600-82.02-1-153) (R) $510,000

• William & Debra Oberhausen to Catherine 690 Montauk Highway LLC, 1443 West Main Street (600-119-2-50) (R) $505,000

• Long Island Investor Group LLC to Rudy Polanco, 410 Fishel Avenue Extension (600-106-2-9) (R) $465,000

• Don & Sharmini Jayamaha & Tomasz Drabik to Suyapa Munoz & Suyapa D Munoz, 18 Elton Street (600-126-2-48) (R) $200,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Noreen Kelly to Theodorus Kriek, 375 Kenneys Road (1000-59-7-31.003) (R) $1,020,000

• David & Suzanne Fujita Trust to William Fujita & Rebecca Caracciolo, 20 Mechanic Street (1000-61-4-32) (R) $400,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)