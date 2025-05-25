Shelter Islanders nominated for Teeny Theater Awards

The poster for ‘Big Fish’ by Island artist Peter Waldner, who also assists with props and set pieces for the production. (Credit: Peter Waldner)

Four members of the cast of “Big Fish,” Shelter Island School’s 2025 spring musical, have received nominations for the Teeny Awards, celebrating excellence in theater at East End high schools, presented by the East End Arts and Humanities Council.

Nathan Cronin, Henry Springer, Sadie Green-Clark were each nominated for a leading role in a musical, drama and Ari Waife in a supporting role.

The Awards will be presented in a ceremony on June 8 at 3 p.m. at Greenport High School.