Flying the colors in the Center as the 2025 Memorial Day Parade steps off.

The community turned out on a beautiful Memorial Day to honor those Islanders — and all Americans — who gave the last full measure of devotion to their county.

Below are some of the sights. Photos by Ambrose Clancy.

Early birds Danielle Ferrer and daughter Fiona picked out a shady spot to watch the parade pass by.

The Island’s chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution marched proudly, as always, in their hometown’s Memorial Day Parade.

Little Leaguers joined the parade.

Always ready to serve, the Lions Club, which sponsored the post-parade barbecue, were on hand for the celebrations.

A good crowd was on hand in the Center.

Veterans ready for the traditional rifle firing salute.

A time of reflection.

One of the featured speakers, American Legion Auxiliary member Sharon Gibbs gave a poignant address.