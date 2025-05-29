Shelter Island Police Department blotter: May 29, 2025

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Yeison A. Gonzalez of Hampton Bays was ticketed on May 18 on West Neck Road for failure to stop at a stop sign and 3rd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

Esmeralda Torres Montes of Greenport received a summons on May 20 on Ram Island Drive for unlicensed operation. Elmer Monzon Gatica of Mattituck was ticketed on North Cartwright Road on May 21 for speeding; 62 mph in a 35-mph zone.

Diego Fernando of Queens was ticketed near Kissing Rock for possessing species out of season (black sea bass) on May 18.

ACCIDENT

On May 25, Alfred Brigham was backing up a vehicle in a driveway on Smith Street when he backed into a parked vehicle, causing damage to both cars in excess of $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

Shelter Island Police Marine unit responded to a request for assistance from Southold Town’s Marine unit after a sailboat was reported in distress near The Pridwin. The Shelter Island unit located the sailboat and advised the Southold police that there were no injuries or damage. The vessel was towed to Sterling Harbor by Douglas Marine.

Loud construction was reported in Silver Beach on May 20. The officer advised the complainant that there were no restrictions on the hours construction could take place; depending on the time of day, it might be considered unreasonable noise. The caller wished to document the complaint.

A verbal dispute with a home health aide was mediated by officers on May 20. On May 22, a caller reported a male and female in a vehicle who had been irate and refused to pay the fare on the South Ferry. An officer located the vehicle at the North Ferry terminal and were shown the receipt for the fare.

Police investigated reports of a speeding vehicle in the Center on May 22; police located the vehicle and advised the driver’s parents. An officer advised the Highway Department (SIHD) of a flooded roadway in both directions on West Neck on May 22 in order for SIHD to deploy warning stanchions. Radar enforcement was conducted on Ram Island on May 20 and in the Center on May 21; distracted driving enforcement was conducted in the Center on that date.

A possible scam call was reported on May 22. In other reports: police performed school crossing duty; assisted with vehicle entry; performed court duty; conducted active shooter training; and provided a lift assist.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

An injured gosling in Silver Beach on May 18 was brought to a wildlife center by the Animal Control Officer (ACO). After a dog got into a nest of bunnies on May 19, the ACO took the surviving bunny home for care until it can be released. A baby raccoon found by a roadside that day was taken to a wildlife rehabber by the ACO. A Carolina Wren was removed from a West Neck house on May 21. A woodpecker that had reportedly broken its wing flying into a window flew away when the ACO approached. On May 21 an osprey in distress was reported in Ram Island. The ACO was unable to locate it. A dog was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on South Ferry Road on May 22; the driver left the scene. The ACO advised the dog’s owner to take the injured animal to the Riverhead emergency veterinarian. The ACO assisted with several searches for dogs at large.

ALARMS

Police and Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD ) responded to a smoke alarm activation in Menantic on May 16 and were advised by the owner that the cause was shower steam. A smoke alarm in Cartwright was activated on May 17 by the owner changing batteries. A carbon monoxide alarm activation in Tarkettle was caused by a boiler repair; SIFD was on the scene and confirmed. A smoke alarm in Hay Beach on the 18th was caused by cooking; SIFD was on the scene and confirmed. An alarm in Menantic was found to be coming from a septic system; the owner was notified for repair. A propane alarm on May 19 in the Center was caused by an accidental release of propane; the SIFD was on the scene and confirmed. A fire alarm in Cartwright on the 22nd was activated by changing batteries.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services (SIEMS) responded to cases on May 16 and 22 and transported two patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital. SIEMS responded on May 19 and transported a patient to Peconic Bay Medical Center.