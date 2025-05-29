Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: May 29, 2025

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, MAY 30

Battle of the Books Interest Meeting, Library, (10+) 3 p.m. Competition with kids from libraries across Suffolk County. Come learn about designing your own uniforms and more. Register at silibrary.org

TUESDAY, JUNE 3

Toddler Time at the Legion, 10 a.m. (0 – 4) BenAnna Band Musical Special. No registration required.

THURSDAY, JUNE 5

Children’s Trivia Night, Library, (9+) 4 p.m. The winning team gets gift cards for Maria’s Kitchen.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

THURSDAY, MAY 29

Friends of Music at Mashomack, WindSync will perform a free concert in the Visitors Pavilion, 4 – 5:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

SATURDAY, MAY 31

Havens Farmers Market, History Center, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Rain or shine. No pets.

Learn to write short stories and poetry, Library, 1-3 p.m. Zoom. Edna White provides guidance and insight. Register at silibrary.org

Poetry Reading, 2-4 p.m., Island poet Virginia Walker reads her poetry at Poetry Street, Riverhead Public Library, 330 Court Street. She will be joined by poets Andre Williams and Vincent Callone. This live program will also be on zoom. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82706480446

SUNDAY, JUNE 1

Community Housing Board, Accessory Dwelling Unit Information Session, 3 – 5 p.m. Center Firehouse.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 4

Pizza and Politics, Shelter Island Slice, 5 – 7 p.m. Casual monthly meetup with candidates Shelby Mundy and Elizabth Hanley. Stop by, grab a slice and chat about local issues.

SATURDAY, JUNE 7

Havens Farmers Market, History Center, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Rain or shine. No pets.

Community Clothing Swap, 25 Smith Street, 10 a.m to 3 p.m. Clothing, shoes, accessories for children and adults. Park on street.

Summer Dialogue, Chris Pavone discusses his new thriller, The Doorman, 5 p.m., Library Tent at the Community Center.

Fresh Pond Fundraiser, Rams Head Inn, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Cocktails and appetizers $150, to support cleanup programs.

SUNDAY, JUNE 8

World Ocean Day Kayak Trip, Mashomack, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Adults only, kayaks, paddles and safety gear provided. Advance registration required at [email protected]

TOWN MEETINGS

Board of Education, Monday, June 2, 5 p.m. Adoption of revised budget;

Board of Ed. Conference Room.

Waterways Management Council, Monday, June 2, 6 to 8 p.m.

Town Board Work Session, Tuesday, June 3, 1 to 4 p.m.

Taylor’s Island Committee, Tuesday, June 3, 9 to 10 a.m.

CAC, Tuesday, June 3, 7 to 9 p.m.

Deer & Tick Committee, Wednesday, June 4, 10 to 11 a.m.

WQIAB, Thursday, June 5, 6 to 7 p.m.