Shelter Island’s Perlman Music Program open season Friday

The Perlman Music Program (PMP) will welcome guests to a free concert to open the season on Friday, June 6, at 7 p.m. at the Shore Road campus.

For the Chamber Music Workshop that begins the season, the three-week residency welcomes 40 exceptional musicians from across the world to study and perform with PMP’s renowned artist-faculty, including Itzhak Perlman, Merry Peckham, Natasha Brofsky, Molly Carr, Kirsten Docter, Kim Kashkashian, Patrick Romano, Laurie Smukler, Areta Zhulla, Donald Weilerstein, and Vivian Hornik-Weilerstein.

“The artist-faculty are world-renowned chamber music performers and teachers, and the superb young artists, all rising-stars in the classical music space, travel from around the world to join this wonderful festival,” said PMP’s Associate Director Merry Peckham. The full calendar for the summer program and concerts can be found at perlmanmusicprogram.org.