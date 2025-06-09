Weather service: Overcast skies and a chance of rain for Monday

A foggy morning in Dering Harbor. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Foggy, misty weather with overcast skies and occasional sunny spells is in the forecast for the start of the work week today, according to the National Weather service (NWS).

The NWS is calling for a high temperature today of 68 degrees, with an east wind around 11 mph. There’s a 20% chance of rain before 2 p.m.

Tonight, will be cloudy with a low temperature of 59 degrees; the wind will stay out of the east at 7 to 10 mph.

The NWS forecasts patchy fog with a 30% chance of showers after midnight.