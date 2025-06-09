Featured Story

Weather service: Overcast skies and a chance of rain for Monday

By Ambrose Clancy

A foggy morning in Dering Harbor. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Foggy, misty weather with overcast skies and occasional sunny spells is in the forecast for the start of the work week today, according to the National Weather service (NWS).

The NWS is calling for a high temperature today of 68 degrees, with an east wind around 11 mph. There’s a 20% chance of rain before 2 p.m.

Tonight, will be cloudy with a low temperature of 59 degrees; the wind will stay out of the east at 7 to 10 mph. 

The NWS forecasts patchy fog with a 30% chance of showers after midnight. 

Ambrose Clancy

Ambrose Clancy has been the editor of the Shelter Island Reporter since 2012. He’s worked as a staff reporter for The North Shore Sun, the Southampton Press and was associate editor of the Riverhead News-Review and an editor at Long Island Business News.

