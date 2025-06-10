Shelter Island Police Department blotter: June 10, 2025

(Reporter file))

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

On June 8, at 1:07 a.m., Michael B. Goodwin, 69, of Wilton, Conn. was arrested on charges of Driving While Intoxicated (1st offense); moving from lane unsafely; and speed not reasonable and prudent, following a single-vehicle accident where the vehicle struck a building. The defendant was transported to the Shelter Island Police Department for processing, held overnight, and later arraigned at Shelter Island Justice Court, where he was released on his own recognizance and directed to return at a later date.

SUMMONSES

Scott E. Lauman of Sarasota, Fla. was ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign on West Neck Road and signaling a turn less than 100’ from the corner on June 1.

Kelly G. Shea of Glen Rock, N.J. received a summons for speeding 40 mph in a 25-mph zone on New York Avenue on June 1.

Ryan Crowley of Greenwich, Conn. was ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign on North Ferry Road on June 5.

ACCIDENTS

On June 1, a car traveling southbound on Bluff Aveune swerved to avoid a deer and struck a fence, then slid into a tree. Damage to the car exceeded $1,000. The property at 10 Bluff Avenue was damaged.

Melissa Paller of Astoria was injured in an e-bicycle accident on June 3, when she swerved and hit a curb in front of Chase Bank.

MARINE INCIDENTS

Bay constables performed an Environmental Conservation Law check on Hiberry Lane on June 1, with no issues. Marine training was completed on June 2 and 3 without incident. A bay constable responded to a report of a mooring off station in the Heights on June 4 that posed a hazard to other vessels.

Responding to a collision with minor damage and no injuries in the North Ferry channel between a sailboat and the ferry, operated by Carlos Payano, Constable Beau Payne contacted Richard Smith, the owner of the sailboat, which had returned to Shelter Island Yacht Club, for an interview. Originally believed to have occurred in the Southold Police Department jurisdiction, the accident was determined to have been in the Shelter Island Police Department’s jurisdiction.

PARKING TICKETS

Five parking tickets were issued this week.

OTHER REPORTS

A confidential investigation was opened on May 30. A dispute over right of way access was reported to police on that date. A possible violation of an Order of Protection was reported in a domestic dispute in Hay Beach on May 30. Police followed up with a repeat wrong-way driver regarding the new Heights traffic pattern on that date.

Possible underage drinking was investigated but not observed on patrol in the Heights on May 31. On a West Neck Beach on May 31, several people observed with luggage and blankets were interviewed by an officer who confirmed they were fishing.

On May 31, a complainant said that the Mr. Softee truck was driving down a private road multiple times and asked that police to advise the driver that the road is private.

Police advised tenants in a Center location to lower the volume of music after a complaint and they complied. A possible harassment was documented on June 1.

A complaint on June 2 that an ultrasonic deer repellent was disturbing a neighbor was referred to the Building Department, which determined that it was unfounded.

Police opened a confidential juvenile investigation on June 3. A complainant told police on June 3 that a business sign was causing a hazardous condition.

An educational traffic stop was performed on June 4 and 5 in response to a request from the school’s Driver Education class. The Shelter Island PBA conducted Bike Day for grades Pre-K3 through 5 on June 4.

Police received a report on June 4 that a protected person was continuously calling and messaging the person who had the order of protection issued against him. The complainant was advised to block the protected party in order to obey the order of protection. A prior incident at the Recycling Center’s Goody Pile was documented on June 5.

Distracted driving enforcement was conducted in the Center on June 5. An investigation into possible narcotics activity was opened on June 5.

In other reports: police performed school crossing duty; responded to accidental 911 calls; performed well-being checks; and advised utility companies of downed wires.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

The Animal Control Officer (ACO) brought two baby raccoons found May 29 in a road near the South Ferry to a wildlife rehabilitator. The ACO patrolled Wades and Crescent beaches for dogs on May 30 and 31 and June 1, 2, 3, and 4 issuing seven warnings. Responding to reports about a dog at Hay Beach jumping on adults and children, the ACO advised several dog owners about “reasonable control.” A large snapping turtle causing a traffic jam on May 31 was moved to Fresh Pond by the ACO. Injured birds and a baby bunny were taken to a wildlife rehabilitator. Responding to a dog bite on June 2, the ACO advised the owner of the 10-day bite hold/quarantine law and advised the Suffolk County Health Department A dead deer sighted on a Ram Island beach was reported to the Highway Department for removal on June 5.

ALARMS

On June 4 police and Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a fire alarm in a Center residence reported by a neighbor; no one was in the residence. Chief Beckwith stated that the stove was on and a pot with a burnt substance was the origin of the smoke. The Fire Department turned off the stove and aerated the residence.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to cases on May 30, 31, June 2, 3, 5 and transported seven patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital. One aided person refused further medical assistance. One accident victim was transported to Klenawicus Airfield to be flown to Stony Brook Hospital for treatment on June 3.