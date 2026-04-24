Identifying Shelter Island areas prone to storm surges: Preparing responses for protections

The aftermath of a storm on Ram Island Drive .(Credit: Adam Bundy)

In line with identifying natural hazards in need of mitigation, Town Engineer Joe Finora told the Town Board this month he has focused on two critical locations subject to flooding.

Those are the Ram Island causeways, and the entryway into Westmoreland from West Neck Road. Flooding blocks residents from entering or exiting the neighborhoods, as well as blocking emergency vehicles from reaching residents experiencing medical emergences.

The Town has funded an analysis to provide information on the exposure to flooding, their frequency and alternatives to deal with the problems.

For two years, Police Chief Jim Read, the Emergency Management Coordinator for the Town, has wanted to purchase a “high-water vehicle” that can travel through flooded areas to reach people needing emergency services. But an estimated $100,000 cost was more than the budget could bear. The alternative is to be able to service those threatened areas with a crew of workers. What has emerged, Mr. Finora said, is to study data from Suffolk County on factors that cause submerged roadways.

The County provides information on the frequency and nature of storms that cause flooding and who should be identified in advance of those roads becoming impassable.

Despite the frequency of incorrect weather warnings — a subject that elicited laughter from the Town Board — Mr. Finora said he wants more testing of the warning system to gain confidence in its accuracy.

The system is fairly easy to operate with no special training, but he said warnings should first go to members of the Emergency Response Team and then residents. Initial notifications should go to Chief Read, Highway Superintendent Ken Lewis Jr. and Mr. Finora who would then be able to decide what the message sent to residents living in affected areas would be.

Mr. Finora said he hasn’t completed his work, which needs more testing, but thinks it could be reliable enough to use when hurricane season gets underway, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

Town Board members liked what they heard. “I think this is a great idea,” Deputy Supervisor Meg Larsen said. Councilwoman Liz Hanley called the system “clear and concise.” Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams and Councilman Albert Dickson agreed. Councilman Benjamin Dyett was absent from the meeting.