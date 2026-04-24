Dering Harbor Board adopts budget

Keeping Old Glory crisp. Before the April 17 Board of Trustees meeting, Village of Dering Harbor Deputy Mayor Samuel Ashner, left, and Village Clerk Vicki Shields raised a new 8’ x 12’ flag outside Village Hall. Mr. Ashner has donated a new flag each year for the past four years, to replace those tattered by the winds off the harbor. (Credit: Karen Kelsey)

At a special meeting of the Dering Harbor Village Board of Trustees on Friday, April 17, the proposed 2026-2027 Village budget was adopted.

The $301,164 budget had been presented for public comment at a hearing on Saturday, April 11; the hearing was kept open until Friday’s meeting to allow for any comments for or against the budget, which will depend on a general tax levy of $176,068. Combined with the water district tax assessment of $70,125, that brings the Village’s tax bill to $246,193, staying within the New York State mandate of a 2% cap on new tax increases.

There being no comments from the public, the hearing was closed and the trustees in attendance voted on the budget.

Deputy Mayor Samuel Ashner, chairing the meeting, voted for the budget, as did Trustees Karen Kelsey and Thomas Kusner. After announcing the next Board meeting will be held on May 9, the Trustees adjourned the meeting.