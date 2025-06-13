Shelter Island’s signature sporting event, the 10K is ready to run: Registration is open for the great race 

The start of the 2024 Shelter Island 10K. (Reporter file)

Runners and walkers will be stepping out on June 21 for the 46th Annual 10K Run/5K Run/Walk on what organizers have billed as “On the Road to 50.”

Returning again this year is crowd favorite Bill Rodgers who last year participated in the 5K but plans to run the 10K this year. “Boston Billy” got that moniker winning the Boston Marathon in 1975 and then three years in a row between 1978 and 1980.

Add to that four straight wins in the New York Marathon between 1976 and 1979. He also ran the 1976 Montreal Olympics posting a time of 2:25:14 to finish 40th. But plans to compete again in 1980 were dashed because of the U.S. boycott over the USSR invasion of Afghanistan.

Bill Rodgers, one of the most honored runners in history, has a special love for the Shelter Island 10K. (Reporter file photo)

Joan Benoit Samuelson, another distinguished runner, will be missed this year. Ms. Samuelson took home an Olympic Gold Medal in 1984, the first year that welcomed women to the marathon. She has been a constant at the Shelter Island 10K, posting a time of 43:50:64 last year.

But this year finds Ms. Samuelson in Paris for the filming of a Nike commercial, according to Race Director Mary Ellen Adipietro. Ms. Adipietro is now in her 25th year leading the organization of the local race with Elitefeats Chief Executive Officer Brendan Dagan aiding in the heavy lifting required to stage the annual regional sporting event.

NYU Langone is the prime sponsor of this year’s race, joined by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County, the Hampton Jitney, Dr. Frank Adipietro’s Interventional Pain Management Center, and Greenport Harbor Brewing.

Hampton Jitney will be providing transportation between North and South ferries and the race starting site outside Shelter Island School. Greenport Harbor Brewing will be offering free beer to participants after the race.

(Credit: Reporter file)

The returning major runners include:

Angie Rafter, 25, last year’s winner among women racers, returns to try to go back-to-back with top honors.

Jordan Daniel, the overall winner in 2022 and 2023, returns to try to reclaim his title in this year’s 10K. He recently ran the Boston Marathon, placing 11th.

Jason Green was the first Islander to complete the course last year, followed 20 seconds later by brother Joshua Green.

The Green brothers, Joshua, left, and Jason.(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The brothers just ran the Colorado Boulder 10K with Jason completing the course in 33 minutes and Joshua finishing in 36 minutes. The brothers will be back for their hometown’s race on the 21st.

Ryan Fowkes placed fourth in the 2024 10K and is fresh from a 3:40 in a 1,500 meter race. He is looking to improve on his finish in last year’s 10K.

Dad John Quinn with his daughter — and our reporter — Halsey at the finish line of the 10K. (Credit: Jo Ann Kirkland)

Registration can be done online at events.elitefeats.com/25si10k. Registrations will continue at the registration table outside the school up to 5:15 p.m. on race day. Late registrants aren’t guaranteed race bids with numbers to track their time. Race bibs will generally be mailed to participants, but for those who register too late to receive them, they can pick them up outside the school while picking up bags with race shirts.

An event of this nature needs volunteers to help set up, handle registrations, provide water along the course for participants and take other roles. If you can assist, sign up at the registration site.