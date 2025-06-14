Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: June 14, 2025

(Reporter file photo)

LAYING ASIDE DIFFERENCES

To the Editor:

The Republican Committee was very saddened to hear of Greg Toner’s health challenges and his announcement to step out of the Town Council race.

On a personal level I have worked with Greg both on the WQI and at Goat Hill, and am relieved we’ll continue to be blessed with his diligent work and research; and more good golf games!

I’m writing on behalf of Gary Blados, John Brownlie, Amanda Leonard, Patricia Dilollo, Margaret Larsen, Amber Brach-Williams, Ken Lewis, Tom Cronin and Amber Wilson.

If there’s one thing we can count on as Shelter Islanders, it’s that in difficult times we lay aside our differences and come to each other’s aid. As we approach this political season, Greg’s unexpected obstacle should remind us all that health is wealth, and to find balance in our work and families when demands are on us, as our time here is fleeting. Our best wishes to him and his family. We have a beautiful island to heal us.

JULIA WEISENBERG, Chairperson, Shelter Island Republican Committee

MEDICAL AID IN DYING

To the Editor:

On June 9, at 9 p.m., the New York Senate passed the Medical Aid in Dying Law. It now goes to the governor for signature. It was a joyous but sober scene in Albany.

Now the real work begins, training physicians to counsel patients and, where indicated, evaluate and prescribe to qualified patients.

Our own State Sen. Palumbo (R-New Suffolk) voted against it, but never responded to my phone calls asking for an explanation of his opposition. Now would be a good time for him to step forward and explain why.

DAVID HOFFMAN, Shelter Island

GOODY PILE

To the Editor:

How about a round of applause and big thank you to “Mayor” Mike and the gals (sorry I don’t know your names, you know who you are) at the Recycle Center Goody Pile who are always on hand to neaten up and organize all the books, clothing, toys, bric-a-brac, etc. that comes in and gets really messed up really fast.

Your community appreciates you!

MARGARET KOLLER, Shelter Island

LIGHTING UP THE ISLAND

To the Editor:

Summer is on the horizon, and on Shelter Island, that means it’s almost time for our biggest and brightest tradition: the Shelter Island Fireworks.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, July 13, when the sky over Crescent Beach will light up just after sunset (around 9:20 p.m.). Whether you’re a year-rounder or a summer regular, you know the magic. Claim your spot early, enjoy the beach with family and friends, get a little sandy (maybe a little sunburned), and soak in the joy of a true Shelter Island summer evening.

But the fun starts long before the first spark. In fact, it kicks off this Friday, June 13, with the Fireworks Benefit at Sunset Beach from 6-9 p.m. Join us for an unforgettable evening of cocktails, canapés, music, and an auction in support of the fireworks. Tickets are $125 in advance or $150 at the door, and can be purchased at shelterislandfireworks.com.

Then, the excitement continues with the Shipwreck Fireworks Pre-Party on Friday, July 12 from 6–11 p.m., featuring The Realm and amazing raffle prizes, all to help fund the fireworks we love.

None of this would be possible without our volunteer Fireworks Board, who work year-round to keep this tradition alive, and the unwavering support of the Shelter Island Town Board, Police Department, and most importantly, our community. The cost and complexity of putting on a show of this size have grown over the years, and your support, whether by attending events, spreading the word, or making a donation, means everything.

So come out, celebrate, and help us light up the sky once again. Donations can also be mailed to: P.O. Box 452, Shelter Island, NY 1164.

We’ll see you on the beach!

The Shelter Island Fireworks Board