News from Shelter Island’s Goat Hill: June 19, 2025

Happy golfers following their day playing theShelter Island Country Club’s course on Tuesday. (Courtesy photo)

The Shelter Island Country Club (SICC) proudly hosted the East Hampton American Legion Post 419 in their annual fundraising outing to support the DeBord Scholarship Fund.

This event, now 15 years running, is a staple in the club’s tournament schedule, as nearly 50 golfers spend the day at “The Goat” competing in an 18-hole, four-person scramble.

This year’s outing took place on Tuesday, June 17, with a 9 o’clock shotgun start. Thanks to the generous donation of numerous private carts by SICC members, the club was able to easily accommodate the large number of golfers. The outing featured multiple tee and event sponsors from local organizations, as well as beverages donated by Michelob Ultra. The 1901 Grill provided a light breakfast and coffee before the round, followed by food and beverage service delivered out on the course.

It was a great day of golf, community, and generosity — all in support of a meaningful cause. SICC looks forward to continuing this tradition for many years to come.

Junior Golf Registration Closing Soon

Now entering its third season, the Shelter Island Country Club’s Junior Golf Program continues to grow, building on the momentum and success of previous summers. This year’s program includes five instructional camp days held on Thursdays from June 26 through July 31. Sessions feature hands-on instruction from local golf enthusiasts and educators, both on the course and at the driving range.

The program remains one of the most affordable in the area — and campers receive year-round access to the course for just $5 per round. SICC is proud to invest in the next generation of golfers and remains committed to making the game accessible and fun for young players. Applications are available now in the Pro Shop or online at shelterislandcc.org. Please submit your applications as soon as possible, since the program starts next Thursday.

The 1901 Grill

Now in its second season, The 1901 Grill is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner — from Noon to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and until 8 p.m. on Sundays. Weekly specials include Burger Night on Tuesdays, featuring a smash burger and a beer for $22; Wing Night on Wednesdays with discounted wings; and Trivia Night every Thursday. Happy Hour runs Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. With outdoor seating and the best views on Shelter Island, The 1901 Grill offers a relaxed, scenic spot to unwind after a round or catch up with friends. For reservations, call 631-749-5466.

SICC Pro Shop

The Pro Shop is now open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the last cart rental at 5:30 p.m. The weather has been perfect, the course is in excellent condition, and it’s playing as challenging as ever — the perfect time to get out and play! Golf and social memberships are still available. For questions or more information, please call the Pro Shop at 631-749-0416.