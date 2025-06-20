Armani is coming to Sunset Beach

One of Catherine Brigham’s beautiful renderings from last summer at sunset Beach Hotel.

Giorgio Armani staff members are staging a special weekend at Sunset Beach from July 24 through the 27th.

An Armani staff member Christopher Arambul and Sunset Beach General Manager Manolo Sorensen came to the Town Board work session Tuesday to outline the plans even though the event doesn’t require an assembly permit.

The only use of Town property will be some chairs and umbrellas put out for hotel guests at Crescent Beach and the number of those will be in line with what the hotel does for its guests all summer. The only difference is the chairs and umbrellas will be palm-printed instead of the usual hotel chairs set out on the beach. There will be similarly colored signs at the hotel.

As for the chair setup, about 10 will be put out in the morning and added to only as needed. When they aren’t needed, they will be taken off the beach.

With only 40 guests for the weekend, there would not be a time when all 40 would be at the beach together. And if hotel guests leave open chairs, the public will be free to use them as long as they’re not needed by hotel guests.

Other activities such as cocktail receptions will occur on hotel property and vehicle parking will also be on hotel property.

The only issue that arose once Board members learned about the plans was a question from Councilman Benjamin Dyett who questioned use of the work “takeover” in information about the event.

But Mr. Arambul rapidly explained that Armani uses that word even to describe business meetings involving staffers. It is not going to be a “takeover” of Crescent Beach or any Town resources that would block access to other residents or visitors to the Island during the weekend.