Shelter Island cooling center offers relief from the heat

A heat wave has gripped the Island this week. (Reporter file) Reporter file)

Shelter Island’s Senior Center is prepared to welcome senior citizens and others needing to get relief from the dangerous heat wave.

The National weather Service (NWS) has issued a Heat Advisory from now until Tuesday evening, with daytime temperatures expected to be in the high 80s to low 90s. According to the NWS: “A Heat Advisory is issued for dangerous heat conditions that are not expected to reach warning criteria. Consider postponing or rescheduling outdoor activities, especially during the heat of the day. If you must be outside, be sure to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the shade. Stay in a cool place, especially during the heat of the day and evening.”

The Senior Center is air-conditioned and offers an array of snacks, movies and social activities to pass the time. The Center’s staff will also be checking on homebound seniors , according to Center Manager Kelly Brochu.

The Senior Center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mondays through Fridays. If the Town assesses that an extended time is needed, Ms. Brochu said, a decision may be made to made to open the school as an additional cooling center.

Shelter Island Police Chief James Read, the Town’s Emergency Coordinator, said the emergency cooling plan would be posted to social media to let Islanders know where they can seek relief.