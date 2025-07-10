Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: July 10, 2025

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, JULY 10

Wilderness Wanderings,6 – 8:30 p.m., (ages 5 – 8) Educators Mark Mobius and Amy Adkison lead the group of children to explore the Sylvester Manor grounds, enjoy a cookout, read a story and enjoy the natural environment, this week focusing on fireflies. Sign up at sylvestermanor.org

FRIDAY, JULY 11

Slime Time, 1 p.m. (6+) Under the tent at the Legion.

Mashomack Fireflies in the Meadows,7:30 – 9 p.m., Use hand nets to catch these amazing insects and see their twinkling lights up close. Register at [email protected]

SATURDAY, JULY 12

Story Thyme at the Farmstand, 10:30 a.m. (0 – 4) A mix of old and new favorite books, read at the Sylvester Manor Farmstand, 21 Manwaring Rd. No registration required.

MONDAY, JULY 14

Crafternoon, 1 p.m. (6+) Drop-in craft fun under the tent.

TUESDAY, JULY 15

Toddler Time at the Legion, 10 a.m. (0 – 4) No registration required.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 16

Children’s Mashomack Day,3 – 4 p.m., (6+) Library and Mashomack staff offer early childhood crafts and stories on flowers and nature.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

FRIDAY, JULY 11

Adam Bundy Photography Exhibit, Opening Reception, 4 – 6 p.m. The Chequit.

Works in Progress Concert, 7 p.m. Perlman Music Program. At the Performance Tent. Free.

SATURDAY, JULY 12

Havens Farmers Market, History Center, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Rain or shine. No pets.

Works in Progress Concert, 7 p.m. Perlman Music Program. At the Performance Tent. Free.

Shelter Island Fireworks, Crescent Beach, 9 p.m.

SUNDAY, JULY 13

Mashomack Mash, 4 to 6 p.m. Amateur musicians are invited to read and play easy popular and classical chamber music in Mashomack’s outdoor pavilion. For more information call 929-321-4702. Biweekly for July and August (7/27; 8/10; 8/24) and continuing into the fall.

TUESDAY, JULY 15

Great Decisions, 5:30 p.m. American Policy in the Middle East. Kirk Ressler and Christopher Barr lead the discussion at the History Museum.

THURSDAY, JULY 17

Alpha-Gal Meat Allergy, 12 p.m. Zoom presented by the library, on the allergy caused by a Lone Star tick. Register at silibrary.org

Living Lands Workshop, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. At the Presbyterian Church. Edwina von Gal, founder of the Perfect Earth Project, with Abby Lawless (Farm Landscape Design), Tim Purtell (Shelter Island Green Options Committee) and Cody-Marie Miller (Mashomack Preserve).

Book Discussion, 6 p.m. ‘Talkin’ Greenwich Village’ author David Browne, in conversation with Loudon Wainwright III and Steve Addabbo, followed by book signing. Shelter Island Heights Beach Club. RSVP to [email protected]

FRIDAY, JULY 18

Porch Talk at Sylvester Manor, 5 p.m. Presented by the library. Learn about the process of cataloging the Manor’s contents in preparation for its extensive renovation.Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, JULY 19

Mashomack Cocktail Party, 4 to 6 p.m., celebrating 45 years. Snacks and cool beverages, displays of the Preserve’s history.

TOWN MEETINGS

West Neck Water District Board,Friday, July 11, 10 to 11 a.m.

Health & Wellness Committee,Friday, July 11, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Community Preservation Fund Board,Monday, July 14, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Waterways Management Advisory Council,Monday, July 14, 6 to 8 p.m.

Town Board Work Session,Tuesday, July 15, 1 to 4 p.m.

ZBA Work Session,Wednesday, July 16, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Green Options Committee,Thursday, July 17, 9 to 10 a.m.

DERING HARBOR VILLAGE

Village Board,Saturday, July 12, 9 a.m.