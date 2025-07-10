Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: July 10, 2025
EVERY WEEK
AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.
Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org
Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.
CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org
Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.
Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.
Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*
*Classes at Community Center $10 each.
SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS
Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.
Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon
Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information
Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.
Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.
Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059
Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.
Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS
THURSDAY, JULY 10
Wilderness Wanderings,6 – 8:30 p.m., (ages 5 – 8) Educators Mark Mobius and Amy Adkison lead the group of children to explore the Sylvester Manor grounds, enjoy a cookout, read a story and enjoy the natural environment, this week focusing on fireflies. Sign up at sylvestermanor.org
FRIDAY, JULY 11
Slime Time, 1 p.m. (6+) Under the tent at the Legion.
Mashomack Fireflies in the Meadows,7:30 – 9 p.m., Use hand nets to catch these amazing insects and see their twinkling lights up close. Register at [email protected]
SATURDAY, JULY 12
Story Thyme at the Farmstand, 10:30 a.m. (0 – 4) A mix of old and new favorite books, read at the Sylvester Manor Farmstand, 21 Manwaring Rd. No registration required.
MONDAY, JULY 14
Crafternoon, 1 p.m. (6+) Drop-in craft fun under the tent.
TUESDAY, JULY 15
Toddler Time at the Legion, 10 a.m. (0 – 4) No registration required.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 16
Children’s Mashomack Day,3 – 4 p.m., (6+) Library and Mashomack staff offer early childhood crafts and stories on flowers and nature.
PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS
FRIDAY, JULY 11
Adam Bundy Photography Exhibit, Opening Reception, 4 – 6 p.m. The Chequit.
Works in Progress Concert, 7 p.m. Perlman Music Program. At the Performance Tent. Free.
SATURDAY, JULY 12
Havens Farmers Market, History Center, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Rain or shine. No pets.
Works in Progress Concert, 7 p.m. Perlman Music Program. At the Performance Tent. Free.
Shelter Island Fireworks, Crescent Beach, 9 p.m.
SUNDAY, JULY 13
Mashomack Mash, 4 to 6 p.m. Amateur musicians are invited to read and play easy popular and classical chamber music in Mashomack’s outdoor pavilion. For more information call 929-321-4702. Biweekly for July and August (7/27; 8/10; 8/24) and continuing into the fall.
TUESDAY, JULY 15
Great Decisions, 5:30 p.m. American Policy in the Middle East. Kirk Ressler and Christopher Barr lead the discussion at the History Museum.
THURSDAY, JULY 17
Alpha-Gal Meat Allergy, 12 p.m. Zoom presented by the library, on the allergy caused by a Lone Star tick. Register at silibrary.org
Living Lands Workshop, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. At the Presbyterian Church. Edwina von Gal, founder of the Perfect Earth Project, with Abby Lawless (Farm Landscape Design), Tim Purtell (Shelter Island Green Options Committee) and Cody-Marie Miller (Mashomack Preserve).
Book Discussion, 6 p.m. ‘Talkin’ Greenwich Village’ author David Browne, in conversation with Loudon Wainwright III and Steve Addabbo, followed by book signing. Shelter Island Heights Beach Club. RSVP to [email protected]
FRIDAY, JULY 18
Porch Talk at Sylvester Manor, 5 p.m. Presented by the library. Learn about the process of cataloging the Manor’s contents in preparation for its extensive renovation.Register at silibrary.org
SATURDAY, JULY 19
Mashomack Cocktail Party, 4 to 6 p.m., celebrating 45 years. Snacks and cool beverages, displays of the Preserve’s history.
TOWN MEETINGS
West Neck Water District Board,Friday, July 11, 10 to 11 a.m.
Health & Wellness Committee,Friday, July 11, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Community Preservation Fund Board,Monday, July 14, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.
Waterways Management Advisory Council,Monday, July 14, 6 to 8 p.m.
Town Board Work Session,Tuesday, July 15, 1 to 4 p.m.
ZBA Work Session,Wednesday, July 16, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Green Options Committee,Thursday, July 17, 9 to 10 a.m.
DERING HARBOR VILLAGE
Village Board,Saturday, July 12, 9 a.m.