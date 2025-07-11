Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: July 11, 2025

(Reporter file photo)

THANKS FOR THE MEMORIES

To the Editor:

Sixty-one years ago, the Shelter Island Little League B-Team set an Island record by finishing in 1st place with a victory over Cutchogue on our home field, a first for Shelter Island Little League participation.

We had a great, cohesive team, and played like one, thanks to Pete Hannabury, Jimmy Jordan and Roy Nathan — sensational coaches and mentors — and a great team with spirit. And thanks to all the team players who fit into their roles and played inspired baseball like pros. And also, many thanks to those who came to games, for the strong fan support of fellow Islanders.

It’s been awhile, but still a great memory. We loved all of it, including the “atta-boys” and the smiles and handshakes we received from our fans and supporters.

Congratulations, teammates and mentors and fans. Thanks for the memories!

BOB BANKS, Hollis, N.Y.

ONLY HALF THE STORY

To the Editor:

In the last edition, this paper reported on the support a former supervisor and his business received from other local businesses on his application for a site plan approval (“Public supports move of Siller business”). I too try to support local businesses. I’ve bought items at this former supervisor’s previous location as a matter of fact and whenever I have house guests, for example, I send them over to Cornucopia to take a bit of Shelter Island home with them.

But I think the piece only gave us half the story. After operating his business without a permit for several months this former supervisor gave as an excuse for being unaware of the permit requirement by telling the Town Board that other businesses he knew of (if I recall correctly he named three of these businesses by name) did not get site plan approval when they opened. So, “I didn’t know.”

But wasn’t he the supervisor at the time these businesses he mentions started operating? In light of this, throwing these other local businesses under the bus was an interesting tactic.

Finally, the Board decided unanimously to hold the hearing open to hear from the neighbor’s attorney and to ascertain whether a different curb cut would be required intersecting Route 114.

I support local businesses and the Town Board’s decision. I think this community should do the same.

CATHY KENNY, Shelter Island