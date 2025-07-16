A Shelter Island swarm of scooters is buzzing back

The gathering of the Vesparados last summer.(Credit: Adam Bundy)

On Saturday, July 19, 2025, the Shelter Island Vesparados, a group of Vespa and other scooter riders will take a ride around Shelter Island. The parade begins at 10:15, meeting at the Shelter Island Heights Fire House to proceed on a tour of the beaches and harbors.

This year’s ride is in remembrance of one of the event’s founders, Steve Rossi, who passed away on July 19, 2024. As a resident of Shelter Island, and a Vespa rider, owner and collector, he also was an active member of the Shelter Island Fire Department and attended a fire call on his last morning.

This will be the fourth Vespa Day Parade Ride, promoted by the USA Vespa Club. It is an informal group who enjoy riding Vespas around the East End. All Vespas and scooters are invited. The weather back-up day is Saturday, July 26.