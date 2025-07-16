Shelter Island Police Department blotter: July 16, 2025

(Reporter file))

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

On July 3, Richard Kennedy, 43, of Shelter Island was arrested for governmental obstruction and false impersonation following an investigation of a bench warrant. The defendant was processed and released on a desk appearance ticket, requiring his appearance at Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date. He was subsequently turned over to the Suffolk County Police Department on the bench warrant.

On July 12, Christiana Aleman, 29, of Shirley was arrested on an outstanding bench warrant. She was processed and released on a desk appearance ticket, requiring her appearance at Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date.

David Jimenez Pacheco, 38, of Calverton was arrested on July 13 on an outstanding bench warrant. He was processed and released on a desk appearance ticket, requiring his appearance at Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date.

SUMMONSES

Andres Ortiz Vasquez of Quogue was ticketed on July 4 for speeding on North Cartwright Road, 55 mph in a 35-mph zone.

William Hubschman of Boston received a summons on July 4 for failure to stop at a stop sign on Ram Island Road.

Nancy Baer of Washington, DC was ticketed on West Neck Road on July 4 for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Gabriel Hottinger of NYC received a summons on July 5 for speeding on New York Avenue, 51 mph in a 25-mph zone.

On July 6, James Manzer of Lake Forest, Ill. was ticketed on Ram Island Road for speeding 45 mph in a 35-mph zone.

On July 9, Lisa Koch of NYC was ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign on New York Avenue.

ACCIDENTS

On July 3, a pickup truck driven by Alexander Stills of Red Hill, Pa. sideswiped a parked pickup belonging to John Willers of New Hyde Park on Grand Avenue. Damage exceeded $1,000.

On July 7, a vehicle driven by Heather Reylek of Shelter Island was driving around a vehicle parked in front of a No Parking Zone and struck a parked vehicle owned by Bryan McCarthy on Grand Avenue. Damage exceeded $1,000.

On July 8, a minor accident occurred in the driveway of the Sylvester Manor Farmstand. Brandon Mungal of Shelter Island told police that a vehicle driven by Michael Perez of Shelter Island had sideswiped his car and damaged a mirror. Mr. Perez stated that the other car had swerved into his. Police determined that damage was under $1,000.

On July 9, Catherine Smith of Shelter Island was driving on Manhanset Road when a deer ran onto the roadway, causing over $1,000 in damage.

MARINE INCIDENTS

On July 4, Gary Mangus of Greenport was ticketed off Crescent Beach for no boater safety certificate.

Philip Ammarato of NYC received a summons on July 4 for failure to display boat registration validation stickers in waters off Crescent Beach.

On July 5, Jose Benitez of Riverhead received a summons for undersized fluke off Reel Point.

On July 5, Maxwell Cohen of NYC was ticketed for towing a person without an observer on the boat and operating an unregistered boat in Coecles Harbor.

On July 5, Timothy Mahon of Hallsite, N.Y. received a summons for using another’s mooring in West Neck Harbor.

On July 6, Franklyn Cerasol of Palm Beach, Fla. was ticketed for having no boater safety certificate in waters off Crescent Beach.

On July 6, of Juan Morocho of Wappingers Falls, N.Y. received a summons for undersize porgies off Hiberry Lane.

On July 9, marine units were asked to patrol the Beach Club area after reports of multiple boats using the club’s dock.

PARKING TICKETS

107 parking tickets were issued this week.

OTHER REPORTS

A toddler reported missing on July 9 was found hiding under the blankets in his bed before police arrived. Downed or hazardous wires were reported on July 3, 6, 9 and 10 and PSEG and Optimum were notified. A power outage on July 10 in Menantic was traced to a faulty transformer and PSEG was notified. On July 8, police opened an investigation into a possible violation of Town Code in West Neck. Water rescue training was completed with Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services and Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) on July 10 at Crescent Beach.

In other reports: police assisted with North Ferry traffic; conducted a well-being check; spoke with Beach Club campers about boating safety; responded to loud music complaints; issued warnings for fireworks on the beach; checked on youth parties and advised parents of rules regarding alcohol use by minors.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

An injured deer was dispatched on July 4. Police responded to a report on July 7 of a dog locked in a vehicle in West Neck; the car was found to be on and the AC running.

The Animal Control Officer (ACO) conducted beach patrol at Wades and Crescent beaches on July 3 though July 9. In response to a complaint about multiple dogs on Crescent Beach, the ACO explained that the owners claimed they were “service dogs” and she was therefore not allowed to intervene. On July 5 the ACO responded to a call about a rooster in an intersection; she herded it back to its yard. The ACO assisted with searches for dogs at large and birds that had flown into houses. Police received a call on July 8 about a dead rooster. On that date, the ACO responded to a report of an injured crow at a Center location. She found the crow with an injured wing face-down, with other crows circling and crying above. She brought the injured bird to a vet for euthanasia. An injured box turtle was also taken for euthanasia on the 9th.

ALARMS

On July 7, a fire alarm in Westmoreland was determined to be a false alarm by SIFD and Chief Beckwith on the scene. A smoke alarm that date in West Neck was set off by steam, determined by SIFD on the scene. A smoke alarm in a Dering Harbor cottage that day was set off by cooking, SIFD confirmed.

A fire alarm in the Center on the 8th was determined to be false by SIFD. A fire alarm in Westmoreland that day was confirmed false by SIFD and Chief Beckwith on the scene. A commercial alarm in the Center on the 8th was determined to be caused by an open door.

On July 10, a fire alarm in West Neck was tripped by a brief power outage; SIFD was on the scene and confirmed no emergency. An alarm was activated at a Center commercial location on that date; police determined no suspicious activity. A panic alarm activation in Shorewood on July 10 was a false alarm.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to cases on July 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9. Six patients were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital. One patient was transported to Southampton Hospital. One patient refused medical treatment.