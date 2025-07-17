Innovative concert from Shelter Island Friends of Music: Lively show on Sunday is free

The Human Hands quartet, from left, Duncan Wickel, Sam Reider, Eddie Barbash and Roy Williams will perform at the Presbyterian Church on Sunday, July 20. (Credit: Gabriel Harber)

On Sunday, July 20 at 6 p.m., Shelter Island Friends of Music presents an exciting performance by acclaimed composer, pianist, and accordionist Sam Reider and his genre-defying ensemble The Human Hands at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church.

The Human Hands is an innovative collective of acoustic musicians exploring the crossroads of folk, jazz, and classical music from around the world. For this performance, Mr. Reider will be accompanied by award-winning bowed string instrumentalist Duncan Wickel, saxophonist Eddie Barbash, and songwriter, guitarist, and multi-instrumentalist Roy Williams.

Mr. Reider is a Latin Grammy nominated pianist, accordionist, composer, and educator. His 2022 solo piano record, Petrichor, was listed as the Best of 2022 in Downbeat Magazine, and Mr. Reider and Jorge Glem’s album, Brooklyn Cumana, was featured on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert and nominated for Best Instrumental Album at the 2023 Latin Grammys.

Admission is free, and while there is no charge for entry, donations are always appreciated to support future concerts. A post-concert reception with the artists will follow the performance.

For more information, please visit Shelter Island Friends of Music — sifriendsofmusic.org.