Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: July 17, 2025

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, JULY 18

Dinosaur Dig, 1 p.m. (7+) Under the tent at the Legion. Limited supplies of archeology tools will be provided; registration required at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, JULY 19

Story Thyme at the Farmstand, 10:30 a.m. (0 – 4) A mix of old and new favorite books, read at the Sylvester Manor Farmstand. No registration required.

Bubble Time, 11:15 a.m. (2+) Under the tent at the Legion.

MONDAY, JULY 21

Crafternoon, 1 p.m. (6+) Drop-in craft fun under the tent.

TUESDAY, JULY 22

Toddler Time at the Legion, 10 a.m. (0 – 4) No registration required.

Mashomack Marsh, 2 – 3:30 p.m., (ages 4-7) Explore Bass Creek, prepared to get wet, with shoes that can go in the water. Buckets will be provided to catch fish, crabs, snails and more to check out and release. Parent or guardian must stay. Register at [email protected]

Family Trivia at SALT, 5 p.m. Mary Theinert leads trivia games for families. At least one adult must be on teams with children under 10.

Skating Party, 6 p.m. Greenport American Legion, skate rentals and glow-sticks provided. Permission slips and $6 for ferry fare required. See Sara for more details. Register at silibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, JULY 23

Children’s Mashomack Day,3 – 4 p.m., (ages 2-5) Library and Mashomack staff offer early childhood crafts and stories on flowers and weather.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

THURSDAY, JULY 17

Senior Center Closed – available by phone if needed: 631-749-1059.

Alpha-Gal Meat Allergy, 12 p.m. Zoom presented by the library, on the allergy caused by a Lone Star tick. Register at silibrary.org

FRIDAY, JULY 18

Porch Talk at Sylvester Manor, 5 p.m. Presented by the library. Learn about the process of cataloging the Manor’s contents in preparation for its extensive renovation. Register at silibrary.org

Once Upon a Runway, 6 p.m. Performers will bring to life the stories of the Havens family and their home at the heart of the Shelter Island History Museum. Based on Roz Dimon’s art depicting the history. Tickets available at shelterislandhistorical.org

Works in Progress Concert, 7 p.m. Perlman Music Program. At the Performance Tent. Free.

SATURDAY, JULY 19

Havens Farmers Market, History Center, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Rain or shine. No pets.

Sylvester Manor History Tour, 11 a.m. 45-minute tour of grounds, discuss history of Sylvester family. $25. Register at sylvestermanor.org

Once Upon a Runway, 6 p.m. Performers will bring to life the stories of the Havens family and their home at the heart of the Shelter Island History Museum. Based on Roz Dimon’s art depicting the history. Tickets available at shelterislandhistorical.org or at the Farmers Market.

Mashomack Cocktail Party, 4 to 6 p.m., celebrating 45 years. Snacks and cool beverages, displays of the Preserve’s history.

Works in Progress Concert, 7 p.m. Perlman Music Program. At the Performance Tent. Free.

SUNDAY, JULY 20

Sylvester Manor Sculpture Tour, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Walking tour of outdoor exhibit led by curator Tom Cugliani. Free. Register at sylvestermanor.org

Friends of Music Concert, 6 p.m. Presbyterian Church. Sam Reider and the Human Hands, an innovative collective of musicians exploring the crossroads of folk, jazz, and classical music. Free, donations welcome. A reception with the artists will follow.

TUESDAY, JULY 22

It’s All About the Brain, 6 p.m. Tent, Community Center. The Town’s Health & Wellness Committee presents a panel of experts offering guidance on brain health — and how best to respond should an unforeseen event or diagnosis occur.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 23

Wednesday by the Water, 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. Wades Beach. Music, food and fun, presented by SI Recreation Dept. Live music by Peconic County Ramblers.

Cookbook Club, 5 p.m. Grab & Go Summer Snacks. Under the tent at Community Center. Sign up at Circulation Desk.

Art and History, the Parrish Art Museum, 7 p.m. Zoom. Presentation by the museum’s executive director. Register at silibrary.org

THURSDAY, JULY 24

Shellfish Paddle, 3 – 5 p.m. Log Cabin Creek, Mashomack. Kate Rossi-Snook of Cornell Cooperative Extension will discuss the importance of shellfish in local waters. Kayaks, paddles and safety gear provided. Adults only. Register at [email protected]

SATURDAY, JULY 26

Shakespeare Book Club, 12:30 p.m., Zoom. “Hamlet.” Register at silibrary.org

Toni Morrison Book Club, 2 p.m., Zoom. “Love.” Register at silibrary.org

Author Talk: Ambrose Clancy, 5 p.m., the Reporter Editor discussing his new book, “My Life in Pieces: Writers, Rogues, The Road and The Rock.” Library tent at the Community Center.

Shakespeare at the Manor, 6 p.m. “Much Ado About Nothing.” Tickets available at sylvestermanor.org

SUNDAY, JULY 27

Shelter Island Educational Foundation Garden Party, 3 – 5 p.m., The Rams Head Inn. Visit shelterislandedfoundation.org to purchase tickets or sponsorships. Wine, appetizers, live music, 50-50 raffle, silent auction.

Mashomack Mash, 4 to 6 p.m. Amateur musicians are invited to read and play easy popular and classical chamber music in Mashomack’s outdoor pavilion. For more information call 929-321-4702. Biweekly for July and August (8/10; 8/24) and continuing into the fall.

Shakespeare at the Manor, 6 p.m. “Much Ado About Nothing.” Tickets available at sylvestermanor.org

TOWN MEETINGS

Green Options Committee,Thursday, July 17, 9 to 10 a.m.

Water Advisory Committee,Monday, July 21, 2 to 3 p.m.

Town Board Meeting,Monday, July 21, 6 to 9 p.m.

Town Board Work Session,Tuesday, July 22, 1 to 4 p.m.

ZBA Hearing,Wednesday, July 23, 7:30 to 9 p.m.