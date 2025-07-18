A simple save of a distressed duck

A duckling safely rescued and in the arms of Jennifer Fogarty. (Courtesy photo)

On July 16, a hot Shelter Island day, Jennifer Fogarty spotted a duckling separated from its mother swimming helplessly against the current off Silver Beach.

“I didn’t see any other ducks around,” Ms. Fogarty said. “I tried to slowly scoop it out of the water with a pool skimmer, but it was frightened and swam away. It kept chirping for help. A mom myself, I couldn’t bear to leave it.”

Ms. Fogarty sat on the beach close to the water’s edge until the distressed duckling finally felt safe enough to exit the water and head directly toward her while shaking the water off its wings.

“It tumbled onto it’s back a few times as it shook the water off and I gently helped roll it back over onto its webbed feet,” Ms. Fogarty said. “Then, it laid right up against me, I’m assuming for warmth and protection. It climbed into my hand, and I placed it along my chest.”

The rescuer then made the correct decision, calling Animal Control Officer (ACO) Jenny Zahler. Officer Zahler was on the scene quickly and determined the duckling had indeed been separated from its mother. The ACO will care for the little bundle of fur until it can be released.

Ms. Fogarty said there were two conclusions to the story: “Once a mommy, always a mommy. And that was one lucky duck.”