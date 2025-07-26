Strongpoint fundraising cruise set for Sept. 6 to benefit service members and families

Setting sail on last year’s fundraiser to aid the Strongpoint Theinert Ranch. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

It may seem like mid-summer, but it’s not too early to look beyond Labor Day and make plans now for the “Sail to Support,” the annual ferry cruise fundraiser benefiting Strongpoint Theinert Ranch, which offers organized retreats and respites to service members, their families, and Gold Star families.

The major fundraiser supporting the ranch expansion and operating costs is the South Ferry cruise, this year scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 6, with a cocktail reception onboard starting at 4:30 p.m. The 1Lt Joe Theinert departs at 6 p.m. and will feature live music and dancing, drinks and food. The ferry returns to the dock at 8:30 p.m.

Destination: Sunset. On the 2024 Theniert Cruise. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Islanders know that the land for the ranch was a gift of 1st Lieutenant Joseph Theinert’s mother, Chrys Kestler, and his stepfather Dr. Frank Kestler, to honor him. He lost his life on June 4, 2010 in Afghanistan while saving his troops. With the encouragement of Joey’s platoon members, the plans for the ranch were developed.

Thanks to contributions and fundraising efforts, the ranch structure began to take shape once the land was secured.

This year, the cruise hopes to raise $30,000 to cover costs associated with four retreats planned at the ranch in 2026. The money is intended to cover transportation, meals, lodging and program charges. At no point since retreats have happened at the ranch has a participant had to pay for those costs, and there have been 35 programs at the site since 2016.

Anyone unable to attend can still support the program through a contribution. Funds can be donated through the website at strongpinttheinert.org. For those looking to take the cruise in September, registration is now open, but is limited to 200 passengers.

Strongpoint Theinert Ranch has partnered with Give Lively to securely process your online donation and/or cruise tickets. The site is secure.givelively.org.