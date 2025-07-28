Heights Lights on a Shelter Island Saturday night
The third annual Illumination Night in the Heights was supposed to happen on Friday, but an evening thunderstorm and hours-long power outage made illumination out of the question.
On Saturday night, July 26, they tried again, and this time, paper lanterns went up on porches all over the Heights.
A 7:45 sung celebration at Union Chapel was followed by a group stroll through the winding streets to admire the lanterns, and stop for refreshments on the porches of many Heights neighbors.