Heights Lights on a Shelter Island Saturday night

Lighting up the night. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

The third annual Illumination Night in the Heights was supposed to happen on Friday, but an evening thunderstorm and hours-long power outage made illumination out of the question.

On Saturday night, July 26, they tried again, and this time, paper lanterns went up on porches all over the Heights.

(Credit: Charity Robey)

Credit: Adam Bundy)

A 7:45 sung celebration at Union Chapel was followed by a group stroll through the winding streets to admire the lanterns, and stop for refreshments on the porches of many Heights neighbors.

(Credit: Adam Bundy)

(Credit: Charity Robey)