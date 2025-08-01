Police: Two Islanders arrested on firearm charges

(Reporter file))

The Shelter Island Police Department arrested two Shelter Islanders on Tuesday, July 29, at about 11:20 a.m. The charges included felony possession of a weapon.

Following an investigation into a report of a domestic incident, police said Virginia Ann Weickert, 55, was arrested for 3rd degree felony possession of a weapon, described as a “large capacity ammunition feeding device.” She was also arrested for 4th degree criminal possession of a firearm, a misdemeanor.

Ms. Weickert was processed at police headquarters, police said, and arraigned at Shelter Island Justice Court. She was released on her own recognizance and directed to return at a later date.

At almost the same exact time, after responding to a domestic incident, police said Marc Rocco, 58, was arrested for 4th degree misdemeanor criminal possession of a firearm.

Mr. Rocco was taken into custody and later released on a desk appearance ticket and directed to appear before Shelter Island Justice Court on Sept. 8 for arraignment.