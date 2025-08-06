Shelter Island’s Jake Card continues a season of victories

Jay ‘Jake’ Card III on the pro tour. (Credit: PGA Tour Americas)

Shelter Island’s own Jay ‘Jake’ Card III came heartbreakingly close to securing his second professional victory this week at the Osprey Valley Open, a PGA TOUR Americas event held in Caledon, Ontario.

After leading for much of the final round and delivering a clutch birdie-birdie finish to force a playoff, Jake ultimately fell in sudden death, settling for a runner-up finish, but not without gaining serious ground in the season-long points race.

Jake, a Shelter Island native who lists his home course as the Shelter Island Country Club, was in control for long stretches of the final day in Caledon. His week had been steady and impressive throughout. After keeping pace with the leaders through the opening three rounds, he entered Sunday within 5 strokes of the lead and played his way into the solo lead during the back nine.

An eagle on 10 helped propel him to the top, but the drama intensified late in the day. While Jake stood on the 17th tee, a few holes behind, Carson Bacha birdied the par-4 16th hole to leapfrog him by two shots. With just two holes left to play, Jake needed nothing short of a perfect finish to stay alive.

He delivered. Jake birdied the 17th and 18th holes, drawing level once again and forcing a sudden-death playoff.

The playoff unfolded over two tense trips down the 18th hole. On the first playoff hole, Jake hit a massive drive, leaving him just 60 yards in. He chose a 60-degree wedge, but the ball skipped and ran into the rough behind the green. Unable to generate enough spin with such a short shot, he managed to get up and down for par. His opponent matched him, and they returned to the tee for a second try.

This time, Jake adjusted his strategy. Opting for a 3-wood to leave a fuller approach, he gave himself a better number and hit what he believed was a strong 56-degree wedge. The shot, however, bounced forward and rolled into deep fescue grass near the green. From there, he struggled to find a stance, whiffed on his first chip, and narrowly missed a recovery. His opponent two-putted for par and claimed the win.

It was a difficult result, but one that underscores just how far Jake has come. Now ranked fourth in the Fortinet Cup standings, he jumped four spots this week thanks to his runner-up finish. It’s a critical move in the season-long race for Korn Ferry Tour status, which is awarded to the top 10 players at the end of the year.

With a current point total just under 1,000, he will likely need at least 1,200 points to lock in a top-10 finish, meaning one more win or several strong results over the final stretch will be key.

And the schedule gives him opportunities. There are still six events remaining, including tournaments where Jake has played well in the past. Last year, during this same stretch, he finished 10th in one event after shooting 21-under-par. He’s shown he can contend — and now he’ll need to keep pushing.

Jake’s consistency has been notable. Earlier this summer, Jake returned home to win the 101st Long Island Open Championship, hosted at the Rockaway Hunting Club in Lawrence, N.Y. Competing as a member of Shelter Island Country Club, he opened with rounds of 65 and 67, positioning himself at 8-under-par going into the final round. Jake then claimed the title in dramatic fashion, birdieing the final two holes of a three-hole aggregate playoff to edge out Dylan Gallagher of Montauk Golf Club.

His victory not only extended the momentum from his first professional win in Ecuador weeks prior, but also delivered a major win for Jake, since he’s played in that same tournament since he was a teenager.

Back home on Shelter Island, the community is watching closely. When his name shows up on the top of the leaderboard with “Shelter Island Country Club” listed next to it, it’s a point of pride for the entire membership.

“He’s always fighting,” a SICC member said. “We’re all watching, all rooting. We check the leaderboard constantly on Sundays. Seeing his name up there — it means something to all of us.”

With Korn Ferry status within reach, each finish matters more than the last. And if this week proved anything, it’s that Jake Card is right there — battling, grinding, and on the verge of an unforgettable season.