Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Aug. 12, 2025

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

Jennifer K. Sullivan, 58, of New York City was found asleep in her parked vehicle with the engine running on Aug. 8 at 1:57 a.m. Following an investigation, she was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated. She was held overnight and later arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court where she was released on her own recognizance and ordered to return to court at a later date.

On Aug. 10, at 7:49 p.m., Shelter Island Police responded to a report of a female shoplifting at a local business. E Kompogiorgas, 36, of Bethpage was arrested and charged with Petit Larceny subsequent to an investigation. She was transported to Police headquarters for processing and released on a desk appearance ticket, directing her to appear at Shelter Island Justice Court on a future date.

SUMMONSES

On Aug. 1, Alexis M. Martino of Shelter Island was ticketed for speeding on New York Avenue, 37 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Rachel L. Rimer of New York City received a summons for failure to stop at a stop sign and for an unregistered vehicle on St. Mary’s Road on Aug. 3.

Juliet E. Berton Clemants of Brooklyn was ticketed on Aug. 6 for using a cellphone while driving on West Neck Road.

Christian Rodriguez Acosta of Shelter Island received a summons on Aug. 7 for failure to stop at a stop sign on North Ram Island Drive.

49 parking tickets were issued this week.

ACCIDENTS

On Aug. 1, Emily Hallman of Shelter Island was pulling into a parking spot at Chase Bank when her foot slipped off the brake and hit the gas pedal, causing her to hit a tree. Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded and transported the driver to Eastern Long Island Hospital.

Kristen Leonard of Brooklyn was driving on South Ferry Road on Aug. 6 when her car struck a deer, causing over $1,000 in damage.

On Aug. 6, Henry Jack Ratner of New York City was backing out of a spot in the IGA parking lot when he backed into a car driven by Thomas Hundgen of Shelter Island. Damage to both vehicles was less than $1,000.

Carlton H. Endemann of Delray Beach, Fla. sideswiped a vehicle driven by Delphine K. Michalak of Shelter Island while backing out of the North Ferry parking lot on Aug. 7, resulting in minor damage, less than $1,000 to both vehicles.

MARINE INCIDENTS

On Aug. 7, a constable assisted a Cornell Cooperative Extension employee seed approximately 30,000 juvenile oysters in town waters.

Kristopher Geary of Akron, Ohio received a summons on Aug. 1 in West Neck Harbor for no PFDs for children under 12.

Manuel Hernandez of Miami Beach, Fla. was ticketed for insufficient PFDs on Aug. 1 off Crescent Beach.

David Affinito of Brooklyn was ticketed on Aug. 2 for an unregistered vessel in West Neck Harbor.

William Petrack of Sea Cliff received a summons off Crescent Beach on Aug. 2 for no boater education safety certificate.

Alexander Fredell of Brooklyn was ticketed on Aug. 2 for having multiple children without PFDs off Mashomack Point and operating an unregistered motor vessel.

On Aug. 2, Levan Armagan of New York City was ticketed for operating an unregistered motor vessel and no boater safety education certificate off Crescent Beach.

Cameron Dawson of West Falmouth, Mass. was ticketed on Aug. 3 for no flotation devices in West Neck Creek.

On Aug. 3, Michael Irwin of San Francisco received a summons for using the police dock at Congdons Creek.

Marvin Diaz Bonilla was ticketed for undersize porgies off Bootleggers Alley on Aug. 3.

Tyler Corrigan of Cutchogue was ticketed on Aug. 5 for an unregistered boat in West Neck Harbor.

OTHER REPORTS

Petit larceny complaints were investigated on Aug. 1 and 2. Police conducted distracted driving enforcement in the Center on Aug. 2; radar enforcement in the Center on the 4th.

In other reports: police conducted well-being checks; checked for underage sales at local establishments; responded to noise complaints; assisted with North Ferry traffic; completed third quarter rifle training; and performed court duty.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

The animal control officer rescued a fledgling Common Tern in distress on Aug. 1 and transported it to Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

An injured cardinal was transported to rehab on the 4th. The ACO made several attempts to retrieve a peacock, who persisted in flying away. The ACO assisted with several searches for dogs at large.

The ACO patrolled Wades and Crescent beaches for dogs on Aug. 1, 2, 3, 5, and 6.

ALARMS

A fire alarm was activated in West Neck on Aug. 2 by steam from a shower. Shelter Island Fire Department SIFD was on the scene and determined there was no emergency. An alarm was set off in West Neck on the 5th by cooking; SIFD was on the scene. A smoke detector was activated in Hay Beach on Aug. 5; SIFD found no emergency. A fire alarm was set off in the Heights on Aug. 8 by shower steam. SIFD Chief Beckwith was on the scene. A pool house alarm was activated in Silver Beach on Aug. 8; SIFD found no emergency. A Center caller reported a strong smell of propane on Aug. 8 from a stove left on. SIFD responded and ventilated the residence. Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services evaluated the occupants, who refused medical attention.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to cases on Aug. 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, and 7 and transported 6 patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital. Two patients refused medical help.