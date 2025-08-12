Update from Reich and Teddy Bear: Travels and assists from Shelter Island friends

Former Town councilman Peter Reich, former Town attorney Bob DeStefano Jr. and current Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams connected on the upstate New York leg of Mr. Reich’s year-long voyage. (Courtesy photo)

The Island hasn’t seen Peter Reich or his 37-foot tugboat, Teddy Bear, since he shoved off on May 27 for a year-long voyage through inland waterways, as far north as Canada and as far south as the Florida keys.

A number of Islanders have, though, as a steady stream of visitors have shown up to crew and keep their friend company on this long journey.

Town Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams met up with him in Coeymans on the upper Hudson, along with former Town attorney Bob DeStefano Jr. Ivy Williams and her fiance were competing in the 100-Boat Beer Can Race at Mackinaw Island.

“We had a Second Place, a First and a First-in-Class,” Mr. Reich said, updating the Reporter from Chicago a few days ago.

As of Aug. 7, he had taken Teddy Bear 1,717 miles; traversed 116 locks; and gone under 218 bridges. About a week after launching, he headed to Poughkeepsie to see his high school friend, to whom he hadn’t spoken since their graduation 50 years ago.

In mid-June, he entered the St. Lawrence Seaway, reaching Montreal the next day. Sailing north into Canada made logistical sense, especially since there were delays on the Erie Canal he wanted to avoid. But Canada’s friendly reputation was tarnished by swarms of aggressive mosquitoes — “like Hitchcock’s ‘The Birds’” — that besieged Islander Pam Pospisil as she served as visiting crew, with nasty bee stings to boot.

After two days alone, he had Jim and JoAnn Westervelt on hand to witness the solid, plentiful rocks that boats frequently hit in Killarney, Ontario, a reminder that even pleasure cruises must be taken seriously.

Next he headed for Lake Michigan, where his longtime friend John Cronin came along to crew on this treacherous, challenging body of water. Mr. Cronin’s reflections on how friends from opposite ends of the political spectrum navigated their differences while keeping safe passage paramount are contained in an upcoming Prose & Comments column in the Reporter.

Mr. Reich was flying home from Chicago for a quick visit last weekend, to take part in an event in memory of his friend Andy Reeve.

Soon he will be back on the water, with many more miles to log, locks to navigate and bridges to pass before he’ll be crossing his wake to get back to the Island next year.