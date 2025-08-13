News from the Shelter Island Country Club: Aug. 13, 2025

Connor Needham and George Goodleaf in the Tee it up Tuesday at Goat Hill. (Courtesy Photo)

The Shelter Island Country Club (SICC) has long maintained the annual “Tuesday Twosomes,’ but when the club announced it was unable to continue organizing the event this season, two members stepped up.

John ‘CG’ Brownlie and Julia Best volunteered to take on the weekly outing, and now, approaching the end of the season, the Tuesday Twosomes — now called “Tee It Up Tuesdays” — has become a major highlight of the summer.

Every Tuesday evening, players gather at 5 p.m. for a 5:30 p.m. tee-off, with anywhere from 15 to 25 participants taking part. The event welcomes members plus a few non-members, provided they have a handicap. The format is a two-person team game, where each hole’s score is determined by taking the better shot from either player.

While golfers typically play in foursomes, scoring is kept by team, and prizes are awarded each week for the top men’s and women’s gross and net scores. Winners enjoy rewards from the Pro Shop, and the best overall team earns a $25 gift certificate to the 1901 Grill.

In addition to the main competition, players can buy into the “chippies” pool for a dollar each week, which is awarded to anyone who chips in from off the green without putting. If no one wins, the pot rolls over to the following week.

What makes Tee It Up Tuesdays especially fun is the variety of extra challenges and point opportunities that keep the atmosphere lighthearted and social. Players can earn points for things like downloading the GHIN app, posting scores, or even showing up in a funny golf-themed hat.

Mike Martin, another “birdie” at The Goat for Tee it up Tuesday. (Courtesy Photo)

After the nine holes are finished, many participants stick around for a drink and the ongoing putting challenge.

The weekly gatherings not only get more people out on the course but also benefit the restaurant and Pro Shop, strengthening the sense of community at the club.

By blending friendly competition with creative side games and social time, Tee It Up Tuesdays has become a highlight of the week for many golfers. The outing continues through Sept. 9. To sign up, email [email protected].

The 1901 Grill

Now in its second season, The 1901 Grill is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner, from noon to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and until 8 p.m. on Sundays. Weekly specials include Burger Night on Tuesdays, Wing Night on Wednesdays, and Trivia Night every Thursday.

Happy Hour runs every day from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. With outdoor seating and the best views on Shelter Island, The 1901 Grill offers a relaxed, scenic spot to unwind after a round or catch up with friends. For reservations, call 631-749-5466.

Pro Shop

August golf is here! The season’s end is near, and now is the perfect time to play before fall. The club’s calendar is filled with numerous outings, including a fundraising event to support Shelter Island School. More information on upcoming events can be found at the Pro Shop.

The Pro Shop is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., with the last cart rental at 5:30 p.m. For questions or more information, please call the pro shop at 631-749-0416.

Copy