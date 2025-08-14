Shelter Island Reporter editorial meeting

(Credit: Peter Waldner)

Listening in on a gathering of Reporter editors and columnists is Aspen, the all-ears dog, identified by Peter Waldner, who should know.

In the photo above, clockwise from top right, are Feature Writer Charity Robey, Editor Ambrose Clancy, Community News Editor Susan Carey Dempsey, Columnist Nancy Green and Columnist John Cronin.

The twice-a-month lunch meeting of the paper’s staffers, friends and freelancers at The Islander welcomed Aspen on a recent Friday. And why not? He brings news of one of the most popular weekends of the summer season, the ArtSi Open Studio Tour.

This Saturday and Sunday, it’s on for the 15th year in a row.

ArtSI members welcome visitors to their studios to share their perspectives and answer questions about the particular genres in which they work. On Saturday, Aug. 16 and Sunday, Aug. 17, from noon to 5 p.m., visitors can go at their own pace to visit the artists whose work most intrigues them, or visit all of them, in any order.

This year there are 20 artists participating, from potters to printmakers, painters, sculptors, digital artists and more. They include: Sally Jacobs Baker, Tia Bowman, Linda Brienza, Fred Buonocore, Kathryn A. Cunningham, Dee Debernardis, Roz Dimon, Laurie Dolphin, Melora Griffis, Megan Hergrueter, Lily Hoffman, Diana Malcolmson, Mary Ann Moy, Carl Norr, Jacky Pullman, Susan Schrott, June Shatken, Jana Sheinker, Peter Waldner and Allison Woodward.

They will discuss their techniques, displaying works that are available for purchase, and accept commissions. To obtain the map, visit artsi.info/about

As for our friend Aspen, we’re not sure where he’ll be, but a good guess is you can meet him in the flesh (or a reasonable facsimile), at Peter Waldner’s studio.